The RCMP Just Got 13 Adorable New Recruits & They Need Help Naming Them (PHOTOS)
10/10 for all of these cute pups!
The RCMP is looking for help from Canadians, but it's not for information about a crime — they need help naming their sweet new German Shepherd puppies.
On Thursday, February 17, the agency tweeted that they're looking for people to participate in their 2022 Name the Puppy Contest and they need 13 names in total for the little cuties who are set to become future Police Dogs.
All of the names should begin with the letter "R," must be only one to two syllables, and must have no more than nine letters. The name may be for either a male or a female pup.
As well, contestants can only suggest one name, so you'll want to make sure it's a good one!
Hey kids! Help us name Canada\u2019s future RCMP Police Dogs in the 2022 Name the Puppy Contest.\n\nTo enter the contest, visit us online: http://ow.ly/VWya50HTftt\u00a0 . #namethepuppypic.twitter.com/ejVv6n2MlQ— RCMP Depot Division (@RCMP Depot Division) 1645034510
"When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets," the RCMP says.
If your name suggestion is chosen for one of the 13 pups, you'll receive a laminated 8x10-inch photo of the pup you name, a plush dog named Justice, and an RCMP water bottle. How exciting!
Unfortunately, the contest is only open to Canadians aged 4 to 14.
"Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with Canada's national police force," the RCMP says.
The deadline for entries is March 17, 2022, and the contest winners and prizes will be announced on April 13, 2022.
According to the police force, the Police Dog Service Training Centre "has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German Shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities."
Perhaps there will be a future Ruby, Ronny, Rolly, or Reebok on the team soon!