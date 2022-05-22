Two Canadian Pups Were Featured On WeRateDogs & The Cuteness Is Too Much
They're training to become service dogs! 🐾
Cuteness alert! Two sweet lil' Canadian pups were recently featured on the mega-popular Instagram account WeRateDogs, and they both got a 14/10.
On Saturday, May 21, the social media account showcased the two youngsters from the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs.
"This is Deb and Kelly," said the caption for the two cuties. "They are the newest recruits for @bcandalbertaguidedogs, who provide guide dogs to the blind or visually impaired, service dogs to children with autism and their families, and veterans/first responders with OSI-PTSD."
Both of the dogs apparently hope to one day change the life of someone who has any of those conditions.
"Their training is very important, and you can help fund it by clicking the link in our bio. 14/10 for both."
Very well deserved!
As well as posing for the camera in their very official-looking harnesses, Deb and Kelly can be seen playing with each other, playing with the camera and yawning. It's hard work being so cute!
According to the BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, it takes about two years and over $35,000 to produce one certified dog which is provided free of charge to the recipient.
"For these reasons we rely heavily on our generous and loyal donors," they noted.
As well, the organization is having a Woof-a-Thon Virtual Challenge where they're aiming to fundraise $40,000 by June 27.
"Ride a bike, walk your dog, go for a swim, stroll around the neighbourhood; any activity you love to do," they encouraged.
"By taking part, you will help us continue to do what we love, which is to help individuals who are blind/visually impaired, children with autism and their families, and Veterans and First Responders living with Operational Stress Injuries."
Good luck with your training, Deb and Kelly!