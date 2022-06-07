Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder For Allegedly 'Intentionally' Hitting People With A Car

A 20-year-old died and a 27-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in Manitoba.

RCMP officers in Manitoba by cars on the road.

RCMP officers in Manitoba by cars on the road.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

According to RCMP, a 15-year-old in Manitoba has been charged with murder after allegedly driving and then "intentionally" hitting people with a car.

On June 7, RCMP Manitoba put out a notice that a 15-year-old female was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and assault with a weapon.

The teenager, who is from Sagkeeng Anicinabe, is being held in custody while waiting for a court appearance which is set to take place in Winnipeg on June 7.

RCMP Manitoba said that an investigation into a collision that happened on June 3 found that the accused 15-year-old female was driving and "intentionally struck the pedestrians."

At about 8:45 p.m. local time on that day, Powerview RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians on a trail in Powerview-Pine Falls near Dupont Street.

Powerview-Pine Falls is a town in Manitoba, about an hour and a half northeast of Winnipeg.

After the incident, a 20-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, a 27-year-old female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no further details were provided about the female victim's condition.

Both of the victims were from the Powerview-Pine Falls community, according to RCMP Manitoba.

The investigation into what happened is continuing with Powerview RCMP getting help from a forensic collision reconstructionist, major crime services and forensic identification services.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

