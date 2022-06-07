15-Year-Old Charged With Murder For Allegedly 'Intentionally' Hitting People With A Car
A 20-year-old died and a 27-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in Manitoba.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to RCMP, a 15-year-old in Manitoba has been charged with murder after allegedly driving and then "intentionally" hitting people with a car.
On June 7, RCMP Manitoba put out a notice that a 15-year-old female was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and assault with a weapon.
The teenager, who is from Sagkeeng Anicinabe, is being held in custody while waiting for a court appearance which is set to take place in Winnipeg on June 7.
RCMP Manitoba said that an investigation into a collision that happened on June 3 found that the accused 15-year-old female was driving and "intentionally struck the pedestrians."
At about 8:45 p.m. local time on that day, Powerview RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians on a trail in Powerview-Pine Falls near Dupont Street.
Powerview-Pine Falls is a town in Manitoba, about an hour and a half northeast of Winnipeg.
After the incident, a 20-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also, a 27-year-old female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no further details were provided about the female victim's condition.
Both of the victims were from the Powerview-Pine Falls community, according to RCMP Manitoba.
The investigation into what happened is continuing with Powerview RCMP getting help from a forensic collision reconstructionist, major crime services and forensic identification services.
