Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Enjoy A Pampered Spa Vacation With Your Pup At This Dog-Friendly Hotel In BC

It's the perfect vacation for your furry friend! 🐾

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A dog laying on a pet bed in the hotel. A dog snoozing on a bed in the hotel.

A dog laying on a pet bed in the hotel. A dog snoozing on a bed in the hotel.

Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre | Media Release

Having a pampered spa vacation and getting to bring your beloved furry BFF along with you is a dream for dog lovers everywhere.

Luckily, there are a few places to make it happen, and this dog-friendly hotel in B.C. has a great package for the trip. You can enjoy a trip where both you and your pup can relax all day long and not have a worry in the world.

Let's face it — people love their dogs and consider them to be just like furry family members. It's only fair that they get to have a relaxing vacation just like the humans do!

The Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre is currently offering a Pet Month Pampered Pet Package for the entire month of April, so all family members included can have a luxurious spring vacation.

The package is available for their studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom suites so depending on how many human members or furry members you have in your family — there is an option for everyone.

This paw-some pet package comes with delicious treats, toys, savings of 15% on suites, complimentary parking, complimentary breakfast and best of all — you don't have to pay for the pesky pet fee.

If there's one thing for sure, your pet will not be leaving here without a wagging tail and a huge smile on their face!

Plus, when you book this package you will also get to support a cause. The hotel will donate $5 from each night's stay to the local Whistler Animal Shelter — called Whistler Animals Galore Society.

Make sure to book this dog-friendly pet package by April 30 before the promotion expired to make sure your dog can have a spoiled vacation away too.

Let the adventures for you and your pup begin.

Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre

Address: 4299 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you need a vacation and don't want to get a dog-sitter, now is the time!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...