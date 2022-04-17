You Can Enjoy A Pampered Spa Vacation With Your Pup At This Dog-Friendly Hotel In BC
It's the perfect vacation for your furry friend! 🐾
Having a pampered spa vacation and getting to bring your beloved furry BFF along with you is a dream for dog lovers everywhere.
Luckily, there are a few places to make it happen, and this dog-friendly hotel in B.C. has a great package for the trip. You can enjoy a trip where both you and your pup can relax all day long and not have a worry in the world.
Let's face it — people love their dogs and consider them to be just like furry family members. It's only fair that they get to have a relaxing vacation just like the humans do!
The Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre is currently offering a Pet Month Pampered Pet Package for the entire month of April, so all family members included can have a luxurious spring vacation.
The package is available for their studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom suites so depending on how many human members or furry members you have in your family — there is an option for everyone.
This paw-some pet package comes with delicious treats, toys, savings of 15% on suites, complimentary parking, complimentary breakfast and best of all — you don't have to pay for the pesky pet fee.
If there's one thing for sure, your pet will not be leaving here without a wagging tail and a huge smile on their face!
Plus, when you book this package you will also get to support a cause. The hotel will donate $5 from each night's stay to the local Whistler Animal Shelter — called Whistler Animals Galore Society.
Make sure to book this dog-friendly pet package by April 30 before the promotion expired to make sure your dog can have a spoiled vacation away too.
Let the adventures for you and your pup begin.
Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre
Address: 4299 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you need a vacation and don't want to get a dog-sitter, now is the time!