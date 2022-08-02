California Pizza Kitchen Has Just Opened Its First Restaurant In Canada & It's In Edmonton
California-style pizza for everyone!
Some pretty popular global chain restaurants are starting to make their way to Canada and the latest U.S. export – California Pizza Kitchen (or CPK) – has finally opened its doors in Edmonton.
CPK opened its location on Windermere Boulevard N.W. in Edmonton on Monday, August 1 and is the first to open in Canada, according to a news release.
The new spot will be serving up some of the best-loved dishes from its U.S. counterparts.
The restaurant, which has over 200 locations around the world, will be bringing California-style pizza to the prairies with flavour inspiration from all over the globe.
While pizza is obviously on the menu, the restaurant also serves up pasta, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts as well as a ton of other dishes. They even have an all-day breakfast.
According to CPK, the Edmonton menu will feature a ton of their most iconic menu items from the Beverly Hills Breakfast Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Pizza and Thai Crunch Salad, and more.
The new restaurant was opened by CPK Alberta CEO Naheed Shariff and his mother, Samira who both have decades of experience in the restaurant franchising industry.
Shariff said he and his mother had been introduced to CPK in the mid-1990's and they were "immediately inspired by its culture and innovation."
The restaurant has been in the works since early 2020 with four more locations anticipated to be built in Alberta and potentially in other Canadian cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.
California Pizza Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 5260 Windermere Boulevard N.W., Edmonton, AB.
Why You Need To Go: You can try some of California Pizza Kitchen's best-loved dishes at its first Canadian location. There is pizza, pasta and even all-day breakfast to get your hands on.