Edmonton's 11 Best Pizza Spots To Have A Perfect Date Night
Edmonton has no shortage of fantastic spots where you can dig into a pizza loaded with gooey cheese. With so many options to pick from, it might be hard to figure out where to find a vegan pie, or a wood-fired pizza loaded with pepperoni. To help you out, we've rounded up the 11 best pizza places in Edmonton that you and your date need to try.
Edmonton's food scene is exploding with mouthwatering restaurants and the range of available cuisines is astounding. Two places you'll want to visit are a purple desserts cafe and another that sells vegan crispy wings. The city also has some great diners on hand, some of which specialize in giant burgers, retro milkshakes and fresh pies.
But if what you're looking for is some good old pizza with a fancy twist, you'll be able to find everything from deep-dish pizza and authentic New York pizza to slices that taste as good as those sold in Italy.
If you are looking to impress your pizza-loving date, you'll want to visit one of these spots. You can't go wrong with any of these choices, so go ahead and plan a romantic night out with your special someone.
Campio Brewing Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brewery
Address: 10257 105 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: There is no need to fly to Chicago to have delicious deep-dish pizzas. Here you can get a cheesy personal-sized pizza to enjoy with a pint of beer.
Die Pie
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan
Address: 11817 105 Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Vegans and vegetarians need to try their 100% plant-based pizzas.
Tony's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 9605 111 Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can make your own custom New York-style pizzas.
LOVEPIZZA
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 10196 109 St., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: They sell delicious individual long pizzas and occasionally offer wild toppings like nachos, mac and cheese, poutine and more.
Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Addresses:
- 11750 Jasper Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
- 14123 23 Ave., Edmonton, AB
- 15745 97 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
- 1437 99 St., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: While here, make sure to try one of their pizzas with a lemon wedge, which perfectly compliments salty prosciutto.
Rosso Pizzeria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 8738 109 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This pizzeria specializes in incredible wood-fired thin-crust pizzas.
Pink Gorilla
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: 11909 Jasper Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can find less common toppings and sauces such as tahini maple sauce, grilled octopus, donair meat, crispy chow mein or pickled daikon.
Blaze Pizza
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Addresses:
- 15709 37 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
- 12010 104 Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
- 1338 99 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This pizza chain serves up custom fast-fired pizzas that have an excellent crisp dough.
The Parlour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 10334 108 St. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: On Thursdays after 7 p.m., you can enjoy one of their signature Neapolitan pizza for only $10.
LEVA Café
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 11053 86 Ave. NW., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can ease into your day with a delicious breakfast pizza topped with avocado.
Bianco
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 10020 101A Ave. #120, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: It would make the perfect spot for a date night. Not only do they make fantastic pizzas, but the interior of the restaurant is stunning too.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 23, 2019.