8 Things You Need To Know For August 4
Including Simu Liu's maggoty meal & Justin Trudeau's history of gifts.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here! ☕
Off The Top: Congratulations to ersatz comedian Dane Cook, 50, for getting engaged after dating his now-fiancée for five years. And condolences to Dane Cook's fiancée, 23, for not being old enough to know that nobody has liked Dane Cook since 2005.
Psst... You can now sign up for the (far superior) email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here.
In Case You Missed It
1. Simu Liu Conquers The Rockies (And Frozen Maggots)
Headlining a Marvel movie turned Canada's Simu Liu from a former stock photo model to a bonafide A-lister with legions of fans worldwide. It's also evidently made him one of the country's unofficial cultural ambassadors — which is how he recently ended up eating frozen maggots with British outdoorsman Bear Grylls on a Rocky Mountain expedition, Sarah Rohoman reports.
- Pro Tip: If Bear Grylls offers you a glass of what looks like cloudy white wine, politely decline.
2. Review: The Celebs Are Right About Sotto Sotto
While Simu Liu was grossing himself out on the side of a mountain, other celebs have traditionally opted for somewhat less larvae-inspired fare while in Canada. In particular, locals and visitors alike have consistently cited Avenue Road haunt Sotto Sotto as one of the best dining experiences Toronto has to offer. Once again, here's Sarah with Narcity's review of the upscale Italian eatery.
3. Inside Justin Trudeau's History Of Receiving Gifts
Canada's prime ministers can receive gifts worth up to $1,000 — but they also have to declare anything worth more than $200 to the federal ethics commissioner. It's little surprise that Justin Trudeau has received upward of 400 gifts from foreign dignitaries since 2015, including no shortage of quirky souvenirs. Tristan Wheeler takes us through some of the highlights.
- Go Deeper: One of the more notable gifts Trudeau received was a copy of the script for Stars Wars: The Force Awakens, signed by director J.J. Abrams. The giver? None other than Barack Obama.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Steady yourself for a potentially disastrous mix: not only is it National White Wine Day but also National IPA Day. It's also National Single Working Women's Day; we at the Morning Brief raise a chablis-and-hoppy-beer cocktail in your honour, ladies.
🚀 FINAL FRONTIER
Sure, travelling in and out of Canada this summer has proven to be cumbersome at times — but imagine the logistics of planning a holiday jaunt into space? Head over to the Technality YouTube page to find out why space tourism is closer than you think.
⛴️ FERRY TALE
Whether you live in Vancouver or are merely visiting, a fabulous day trip is only a 40-minute boat ride away. Morgan Leet recently hopped on the BC Ferries route from Horseshoe Bay to the Sunshine Coast to explore the stunning town of Gibsons.
🐺 LONE WOLF
Don't try to pet any strange dogs near Niagara Falls today. Authorities say a white arctic wolf escaped its enclosure earlier this week and is still at large in Port Colborne. In case we need to spell it out, here's why you shouldn't approach the wolf.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Cole Sprouse turns 30 today; coincidentally, so does Dylan Sprouse. The Duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle is 41. Former U.S. President Barack Obama is 61 — but after two terms in office, doesn't look a day over 75. Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Fashion designer Louis Vuitton would have been 201 years old today if not for the widely accepted laws of natural science.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — and remember: never ask Billy Bob Thornton about his acting career.
Is it safer to come face-to-face with a wolf or attend games night at Dane Cook's house? Let me know your feelings at andrew.potter@narcity.com.
Have a great day and see you back here tomorrow!