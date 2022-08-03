Dane Cook, 50, Started Dating His New Fiancee When She Was 18 & The Internet Has Questions
He said they were "friends for a while" first.
Former comedy superstar Dane Cook is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, whom he's been dating for nearly her entire adult life.
Cook, 50, announced that he and Taylor, 23, were engaged on Tuesday, sparking plenty of internet jokes and questions about the age gap and their dating timeline.
"Feeling the best I've ever felt," Cook tweeted, before dropping a video montage about their engagement.
"The love of my life is now my fiancé(e)!" he tweeted.
\u201cThe love of my life is now my fianc\u00e9! To everyone sending us love and positive notes we appreciate it tremendously. Here\u2019s a very sappy video that you can enjoy of us! #engagedconversation\u201d— Dane Cook (@Dane Cook) 1659471560
You may remember Cook from the early 2000s, when his Harmful If Swallowed comedy album catapulted him to fame. That album was recorded in 2002, when Taylor would've been about 4 years old.
Taylor, now 23, is a former singer-turned pilates instructor and "certified food therapist," according to her Instagram account.
The young woman marked their five-year anniversary on Instagram in May, which by our math would put her at 18 years old when they started dating in 2017.
Cook was also posting about her before they made it official.
"My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet," he wrote in April 2017. "She's gonna go far!"
Cook and Taylor addressed their dating timeline in an Instagram story a few years ago, per PEOPLE. He said he met her at a "game night," that they were "friends for a while" and "soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love."
In other words, we can't say exactly when things became romantic between the two, although Twitter has feelings about it.
\u201c@calebsaysthings \u201cDane Cook, 50, Is Engaged to Kelsi Taylor, 23, After FIVE YEARS of Dating: \u2018Feeling the Best I\u2019ve Ever Felt\u2019\u201d\n\nMe:\u201d— caleb hearon (@caleb hearon) 1659466095
"Dane Cook: so excited to marry my high-school sweetheart," tweeted one person.
\u201c\u201cDane Cook , 50, engaged to his longtime love, 23, after 5 years of dating\u201d\n\nUs:\u201d— comedianwasalu \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@comedianwasalu \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1659486969
"Dane Cook picking up girls who only know him as a voice in Disney's Planes franchise," joked another user.
"A love affair 26 years in the making," added a third person. "Lol, the age gap is literally older than the girl."
Many celebs congratulated Cook on the news, and he hasn't directly addressed the backlash at this point.
Instead, he retweeted a screenshot of his name on Twitter's trending page.
He also tweeted a photo of himself with Taylor in a photo booth. The comments were turned off.