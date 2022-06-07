Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
beaches in ontario

17 Ontario Beaches Were Just Named The Cleanest In Canada & Here's Where You'll Want To Swim

8 Toronto spots made the list!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing on a beach. Right: Beach with people lining the shore.

Woman standing on a beach. Right: Beach with people lining the shore.

@oohmickeyy | Instagram, @alexnielsen.photography | Instagram

If you're dreaming of summer days in the sand, then you'll want to check out some of these beaches this season. Swim Drink Fish has just revealed the cleanest beaches in Canada for 2022, and 17 Ontario spots made the cut.

The list includes 22 beaches and 10 marinas in total that have received a Blue Flag Canada award. This means that they "meet high environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards."

Bluffer's Beach in Toronto has made the list for the 11th year in a row, but it wasn't always the cleanest spot to swim.

"Before 2006, Bluffer's suffered from some of the worst water quality in all of Toronto," Mark Mattson, Swim Drink Fish President and CEO said in a release. "Now, it's the number one swimming destination in Canada’s most populated city, with regular passing of water quality above 90% on Swim Guide. Bluffer's is the example of what happens when you connect a community to its waterfront again."

The 17 Ontario beaches that received the Blue Flag Canada award for 2022 are:

  • Bluffer's Beach
  • Kew-Balmy Beach
  • Woodbine Beach
  • Cherry Beach
  • Hanlan’s Point
  • Ward’s Island Beach
  • Centre Island Beach
  • Gibraltar Point
  • Port Burwell Municipal East Beach
  • Port Stanley Main Beach
  • Grand Bend Beach
  • Canatara Park Beach
  • Wasaga Beach, Area 1
  • Moonlight Beach
  • Bell Park Beach
  • Spruce Beach
  • Spine Beach
A number of marinas were listed as well, and here are the Ontario marinas that made the cut:
  • Trent Port Marina
  • Royal Canadian Yacht Club
  • Bluewater Marina
  • Grand Bend Marina
  • Port Franks Marina
  • City of Barrie Marina
  • Tall Pines Marina
Grab your swimsuit and towel and spend your summer days at one of these award-winning spots.
From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...