17 Ontario Beaches Were Just Named The Cleanest In Canada & Here's Where You'll Want To Swim
8 Toronto spots made the list!
If you're dreaming of summer days in the sand, then you'll want to check out some of these beaches this season. Swim Drink Fish has just revealed the cleanest beaches in Canada for 2022, and 17 Ontario spots made the cut.
The list includes 22 beaches and 10 marinas in total that have received a Blue Flag Canada award. This means that they "meet high environmental, safety, and cleanliness standards."
Bluffer's Beach in Toronto has made the list for the 11th year in a row, but it wasn't always the cleanest spot to swim.
"Before 2006, Bluffer's suffered from some of the worst water quality in all of Toronto," Mark Mattson, Swim Drink Fish President and CEO said in a release. "Now, it's the number one swimming destination in Canada’s most populated city, with regular passing of water quality above 90% on Swim Guide. Bluffer's is the example of what happens when you connect a community to its waterfront again."
The 17 Ontario beaches that received the Blue Flag Canada award for 2022 are:
- Bluffer's Beach
- Kew-Balmy Beach
- Woodbine Beach
- Cherry Beach
- Hanlan’s Point
- Ward’s Island Beach
- Centre Island Beach
- Gibraltar Point
- Port Burwell Municipal East Beach
- Port Stanley Main Beach
- Grand Bend Beach
- Canatara Park Beach
- Wasaga Beach, Area 1
- Moonlight Beach
- Bell Park Beach
- Spruce Beach
- Spine Beach
- Trent Port Marina
- Royal Canadian Yacht Club
- Bluewater Marina
- Grand Bend Marina
- Port Franks Marina
- City of Barrie Marina
- Tall Pines Marina