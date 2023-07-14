This Ontario Beach Town Has 20 Acres Of Velvety Shores & Crystal Waves Like The Bahamas
Who's ready for a mini beach vacay?
Summer road trip alert! This dreamy beach town in Ontario is worth adding to your summer plans and it will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation.
Grand Bend is a community perched on the shores of Lake Huron, about two and a half hours from Toronto. The popular warm-weather destination features cute shops, crystal waves, and sandy beaches to enjoy.
The Main Beach at Grand Bend is 20 acres in size and is free to visit. It's also Blue Flag certified, meaning that it has a high level of cleanliness and is accessible among other things.
You can lounge on powdery sand shores and take a dip in the turquoise water for a dreamy summer outing. The beach is renowned for its sunsets, so you'll also want to stay late to catch the fiery orange skies.
The nearby Pinery Provincial Park is home to a 10 kilometre beach and rolling sand dunes, so you can also visit this spot while in the area. Keep in mind though that there is a $21 cost for day admission.
Every Sunday evening the town hosts a free concert series called Summer Sunset Sounds. You can see live music by the water featuring popular and up-and-coming Canadian musicians.
There are a bunch of shops and patios in the downtown area that you can explore after your time on the beach. If you're looking for a spot to eat, some local favourites include Growling Gator, the Tipsy Pelican and Willie’s Beach Bar.
Other highlights of the area are the Grand Bend Motorplex which hosts races during the summer and activities like parasailing, kayaking, and seadoo rentals.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your sunscreen and enjoy a day at this stunning beach town!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.