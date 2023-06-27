This Sun-Kissed Ontario Beach Has 10 Km Of Dune-Filled Shores & It's Like A Miami Vacay
You can take in some spectacular sunsets here.
If you're dreaming of white sandy shores, crystal clear water and breathtaking sunsets then you'll want to pack up your car and head to this stunning Ontario beach this summer.
The beach at the Pinery Provincial Park is an idyllic warm-weather destination. Located in Grand Bend, the park features 10 kilometres of white sandy shores and a coastal dune ecosystem that will make you feel like you're in another world.
You can take a dip in the crystal clear waters of Lake Huron and lounge on the fine-sand shore for a serene summer experience. The park is home to 21 square kilometres of "rare forests and rolling dunes," making it a truly unique place to explore.
Aside from swimming, the park offers several other warm-weather activities to enjoy. There are tons of hiking trails, including the Nipissing Trail, which takes you on a 2 kilometre adventure to the top of Pinery's oldest and largest dune ridge.
Other trails include the Lookout Trail, which leads to a viewing platform on top of a dune, as well as the Cedar Trail, which includes an extension trail to the beach and takes you through "one of the rarest North American habitats the Oak Savanna."
The park is renowned for its sunsets, so you'll want to stay late and take in the views of the cotton candy sky. You can also head into Grand Bend and visit the public beach for more swimming opportunities or explore the shops and restaurants along the main street.
If you're looking for a longer stay, you can book a campsite or cabin at the Pinery Provincial Park and make a vacation out of it.
Pinery Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: With rolling coastal dunes and stunning sunsets this beach is worth a road trip this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.