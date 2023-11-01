8 Spooky Small Towns To Visit In Canada For A Spine-Tingling Road Trip
It's always spooky season in these spots. 👻
Fancy a road trip? Instead of travelling to quaint small towns with cute restaurants and shopping, why not visit these places in Canada that have a spookier side?
From small towns and cities where you might run into a spirit to abandoned ghost towns seemingly frozen in time, these destinations deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.
Get ready to hit the road — here are eight small towns in Canada where it's spooky season all year long.
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is a charming small town in Ontario, but it also has a spooky history.
The town has even been called the most haunted in Canada thanks to its ghostly past.
It's said that guests at the town's iconic Prince of Wales hotel have reported paranormal occurrences and strange experiences.
According to City Experiences, guests in Room 207 of the hotel have experienced lights flickering, lingering footsteps, and a showerhead turning on and off without explanation. A guest is said to have even checked out of the hotel because the ghostly experiences they had scared them so much.
Another notoriously haunted spot in the region is Fort George. The fort was the site of brutal battles, and some believe it to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers and their families.
Apparitions seen here include the Tall Man, who is often spotted skulking around the fort's blockhouses and following guests, and the Man in White, a "peaceful" spirit who is most often seen lounging on the beds observing guests, according to Niagara Tourism.
Just down the road from the town, you'll also find the Screaming Tunnel, an arched stone tunnel running beneath the Grand Trunk railroad tracks in Niagara Falls that legend says is haunted by the ghost of a girl who died there.
Indiana, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Haldimand County in Ontario is the former village of Indiana, which was once home to about 300 people.
The village was laid out by David Thompson, a promoter of the Grand River Navigation Company, which transformed the Grand River into a navigable waterway for commercial activity during the 1830s.
Indiana thrived as a result of the company's activity. Today, however, all that's left of the former village are its cemetery, pasture land and orchards, and one remaining house known as the Hill House.
Thompson also developed an estate known today as Ruthven Park, a mid-19th-century country estate with a Greek Revival villa, the focus of the area, that was built in 1847.
Today, the area is a national historic site and is open to visitors. The property has also earned a reputation for being haunted.
Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kingston, Ontario, may be known as a walkable city full of history, but it's also apparently a great place to hunt for ghosts.
Called a "ghost's dream city," Kingston is home to several spooky, haunted spots where phantoms are said to roam.
According to Visit Kingston, several are said to have been spotted at Kingston's Fort Henry. One is said to be Nils von Schoultz, commander of the invaders who was imprisoned and executed at the fort for his role in the rebellion of 1838.
It's said that on clear nights at the fort, you may see von Schoultz creeping around in his uniform.
There's also the Kingston Penitentiary, Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum-security prison, where spectres (including those of former violent inmates) have been spotted.
Other haunted places in the city include Kingston’s famous haunted courtyard and the Hochelaga Inn, where guests have reported hearing giggling, witnessing objects launched across rooms, and seeing the dark figure of a woman at the foot of beds.
St. Andrews by-the-Sea, NB
Why You Need To Go: St. Andrews by-the-Sea is a charming small town in New Brunswick that has a New England feel.
It's also home to an iconic haunted hotel, the Algonquin Resort. The resort hasn't had any tragedies or trauma that has kept spirits here -- rather, the resort is so beloved by staff and visitors alike that some guests have simply refused to ever leave.
The resort is said to be haunted by the spirit of a bellhop who vanishes after offering his services, a "weepy, jilted bride," who, it's said, can be heard crying in Room 473, an older woman arranging restaurant place settings at night.
The resort's resident phantoms are so famous that they were once featured on an episode of the TV series Creepy Canada.
It's not the only spooky spot in the town. To see more, you can take a tour with Ghost Walks of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, where you'll be guided around the historic waterfront town.
Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Banff is known as a picturesque mountain town in the heart of nature, but it's also got a spookier side.
Most notably, the town is home to the famously haunted Banff Springs Hotel, where it seems that some guests who checked in never checked out.
Many spirits are said to haunt the hotel. One of the most famous is that of a "ghost bride" seen dancing in the hotel's ballroom or descending the hotel's staircase.
Another well-known spectre at the hotel is that of a bellman named Sam who is said to still be assisting guests with their luggage despite dying in 1975.
Just minutes away from the downtown area, you'll also find an eerie ghost town located in Banff National Park. Bankhead was once a thriving coal mining town of nearly 1,000 people. However residents abandoned the town after a 1922 labour strike resulted in the closure of the mine, according to Atlas Obscura.
Now, all that's left are the crumbling ruins of the town in the mountains of the park.
Wayne, AB
Why You Need To Go: The "all but abandoned" town of Wayne is certainly spooky, and not just because of its dwindling population.
Located near Drumheller in Alberta's Badlands, Wayne was once a thriving coal mine town but now is home to just a handful of residents.
The main attraction of the town is the Rosedeer Hotel and Last Chance Saloon, which is said to be haunted.
In the area, you can also see the 11 bridges of Wayne, a series of single-lane bridges visitors will need to cross to get to the ghost town.
Along the way, visitors will see countless coal mining relics of the past, including eerie abandoned homes and machinery.
Parkhurst, BC
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the woods above Whistler, B.C., you'll find Parkhurst, an abandoned logging settlement that provides a glimpse into how the ski town came to be what it is today.
The former active mill town dates back to 1926. While the mill closed in 1956, the home and buildings of the area went on to become a "sanctuary for ski bums."
Today, the area is abandoned and what structures remain are slowly being reclaimed by nature. There are crumbling vehicles, buildings, and eerily, a house with a graffitied image of a face watching over the area.
Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: British Columbia's capital city is known for its charm, scenic beauty and European feel, but it's also home to several haunted locations.
The most haunted part of the city is said to be the historic Bastion Square, where each building and alleyway "has a ghost or two."
Built on the site of the city's jail and first gallows, the old Supreme Court building is said to be the most haunted in the area.
You'll also find no shortage of stories of ghosts and the supernatural in Market Square, especially on Johnson Street, Victoria's once infamous red light district, which is now haunted by the ghosts of people who long ago frequented the brothels and gambling dens found here.
Chinatown is also said to house tons of paranormal energy, which passersby can feel as they pass its abandoned opium dens and gambling halls.
The city is also home to haunted castles and spooky hotels. The famous Hatley Castle, a lovely spot to visit by day, is said to be haunted by ghosts of the Dunsmuir family who once owned it, while the historic Craigdarroch Castle is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl.
For spooky places to stay, look no further than the Fairmont Empress, one of the oldest and most famous hotels in Victoria, that's said to be home to the ghost of a thin, mustached man and an elderly woman seen wandering past the rooms.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.