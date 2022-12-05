7 Ontario Employers That Pay A Living Wage & Are Hiring Right Now
No more minimum wage pay cheques.
With the cost of living at an all-time high in the province, it's now more important than ever to work with Ontario employers who are committed to paying liveable wages.
According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, several certified companies are hiring right now across the province for roles that span from welder to retailer worker.
However, those living in the Niagara region are extra lucky, with St. Catharines being cited as the biggest municipality in Ontario to pay employees a living wage.
Anyone changing careers or just looking for one should check out the list below.
If you don't find anything suited to your skill set, you can always head over to the company's website and explore other listed employers.
Meridian Credit Union
Roles: Member Services Representative- Part Time
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have experience in a "front-line sales" role or working in the service industry that possess a high school diploma.
A Cut Above Drywall
Roles: Drywallers and Tapers
Who Should Apply: Hard-working individuals with previous experience in drywalling homes and are "reliable."
Bar Hydraulics Inc
Bar Hydraulics Inc
Roles: Hydraulic Technicians, Pipe Fitters, Millwrights and Fabrication Welders
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have an understanding of hydraulics and are comfortable working 10-hour shifts six days a week.
2nd Chance
Roles: Welder
Who Should Apply: People with a minimum of 1 to 2 years of welding experience who enjoy working in "a busy manufacturing environment."
Accumetal Manufacturing
Roles: General Labourer, Industrial Painter and Quality Inspector
Who Should Apply: Passionate and hardworking individuals that have strong organizational skills and their high school diploma.
Bauhaus Waterloo
Roles: Retailer
Who Should Apply: Those who "enjoy working with people and have an aptitude for decorating."
B.M. Ross
\u201cThank you to B.M. Ross & Associates for their Silver level sponsorship of Ontario's Water Conference & Trade Show Wednesday lunch! #Water19\u201d— OWWA (@OWWA) 1542218533
Roles: Intermediate Municipal Technologist
Who Should Apply: Those with at least five years of relevant experience who are certified members of the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists.