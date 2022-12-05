Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Ontario Employers That Pay A Living Wage & Are Hiring Right Now

No more minimum wage pay cheques.

Toronto Staff Writer
Smiling workers. Right: Bar Hydraulics in Hamilton

@acutabovedrywall | Instagram, Google Maps

With the cost of living at an all-time high in the province, it's now more important than ever to work with Ontario employers who are committed to paying liveable wages.

According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, several certified companies are hiring right now across the province for roles that span from welder to retailer worker.

However, those living in the Niagara region are extra lucky, with St. Catharines being cited as the biggest municipality in Ontario to pay employees a living wage.

Anyone changing careers or just looking for one should check out the list below.

If you don't find anything suited to your skill set, you can always head over to the company's website and explore other listed employers.

Meridian Credit Union

Roles: Member Services Representative- Part Time

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have experience in a "front-line sales" role or working in the service industry that possess a high school diploma.

Apply Here

A Cut Above Drywall

Roles: Drywallers and Tapers

Who Should Apply: Hard-working individuals with previous experience in drywalling homes and are "reliable."

Apply Here

Bar Hydraulics Inc

Google Maps

Roles: Hydraulic Technicians, Pipe Fitters, Millwrights and Fabrication Welders

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have an understanding of hydraulics and are comfortable working 10-hour shifts six days a week.

Apply Here

2nd Chance

Roles: Welder

Who Should Apply: People with a minimum of 1 to 2 years of welding experience who enjoy working in "a busy manufacturing environment."

Apply Here

Accumetal Manufacturing

Roles: General Labourer, Industrial Painter and Quality Inspector

Who Should Apply: Passionate and hardworking individuals that have strong organizational skills and their high school diploma.

Apply Here

Bauhaus Waterloo

Roles: Retailer

Who Should Apply: Those who "enjoy working with people and have an aptitude for decorating."

Apply Here

B.M. Ross

Roles: Intermediate Municipal Technologist

Who Should Apply: Those with at least five years of relevant experience who are certified members of the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists.

Apply Here

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
