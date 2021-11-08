Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
us-canada border reopening

Wait Times At The Canada-US Land Border Vary So Much RN & Some Lines Are 3 Hours Long

If you intend to travel, choose your border crossing location very carefully! 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Wait Times At The Canada-US Land Border Vary So Much RN & Some Lines Are 3 Hours Long
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The wait times at the Canada-U.S. land border varied from zero minutes to 3 hours on Monday morning, when the American borders opened fully for the first time in 20 months.

As of 10:00 a.m. EST on November 8, several ports of entry into the United States — including the Blaine Pacific Highway Border Crossing, the Calais–Milltown Border Crossing, International Falls and all of the operating bridges between Niagara Falls and Buffalo — had an expected wait time of just five minutes or less.

It's a little busier over at the Ambassador Bridge and Blaine Peace Arch border crossings, where cars are waiting for around 20 minutes on average to cross over into the States.

The lines at the Thousand Islands Bridge crossing are around 45 minutes, while the Sweetgrass–Coutts lines are approximately 40 minutes long.

Without a doubt, though, the busiest crossing is currently the Champlain–St. Bernard de Lacolle Border Crossing, with an estimated wait time of around three hours, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

It's the first time since March 2020 that travel across the Canada-U.S. land border has fully restarted after the States delayed their land border reopening.

On Monday, fully vaccinated travellers from around the world were welcomed back into the States via land and air for non-essential purposes, with just a few travel restrictions in place.

In the days prior, American officials warned that travel volume and wait times at the land border were expected to increase and urged travellers to "exercise patience" wherever possible.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

The US Border Is Finally Fully Open But The CBSA Has A Reminder For Canadian Travellers

Travel restrictions on this side of the border aren't going anywhere just yet.👇

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @canborder | Instagram

On Monday, November 8, the U.S. border reopened completely for the first time in 20 months, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country via land and air for non-essential purposes.

There are some travel restrictions still in place on the American side of the border, including a COVID-19 vaccine requirement and proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those travelling by plane, which must be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Testing Requirements At Canada's Border Are Being 'Actively Looked At'

Dr. Tam says travel requirements for fully vaccinated travellers need to be reconsidered.👇

Amyinlondon | Dreamstime, @canborder | Instagram

Canada's top doctor has confirmed that officials are "actively" discussing potential changes to COVID-19 testing requirements at the Canadian border.

Speaking on Friday, November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam said that restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers need to be re-examined, particularly for short trips across the border.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Things Canadians Should Remember Before Crossing The US Border When It Fully Reopens

The border will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists as of November 8. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@canborder | Instagram, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

With the U.S. border set to fully reopen to Canadians for the first time in almost 20 months, there are a number of rules, restrictions and recommendations to be aware of before Monday, November 8.

From testing requirements and associated costs to the regulations for returning home to Canada, here's what you need to check before driving or flying to the United States.

Keep Reading Show less

Officials Warn That The Canada-US Land Border Will Have Long Wait Times When Travel Restarts

Travellers are being asked to "exercise patience."

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American officials have a warning for Canadian travellers who are planning to cross the Canada-U.S. land border when restrictions lift in early November.

On October 29, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more details about the reopening of the border and said travel volumes and wait times are expected to increase when non-essential travel restarts.

Keep Reading Show less