The US Has Posted Reminders About Crossing The Border For Thanksgiving or Black Friday Travel
NY State officials are expecting increased border traffic.
If you're planning travelling this weekend, you're probably not alone. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is "expecting an increase in border traffic" due to the upcoming Christmas season.
With Black Friday and American Thanksgiving on the horizon, it's a good idea to plan ahead, and the CBP has some reminders for anyone crossing the New York State land border.
"With our traffic numbers beginning to return to normal levels, we do anticipate seeing some increases during this holiday season," Sharon Swiatek Acting Director, Buffalo Field Office said in a release on November 17, 2022.
“CBP plans and staffs accordingly to make sure that travellers can reach their destinations in a timely manner while still focusing on border security.”
The CBP reminds those crossing the border to come prepared with the correct travel document, such as Passports, U.S. Passport Cards, and Enhanced Driver’s Licenses. For a more detailed rundown of travel documents, you can checkout the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative page.
There are ways to check the border traffic ahead of time so you don't end up stuck. You can download the CBP’s Border Wait Time app or head to the wait times website for up-to-date information. The CBP suggests you avoid peak travel times, which are usually between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Before you arrive at the inspection booth, make sure you have your travel documents ready, your windows rolled down, and that you've removed hats and sunglasses.
Another thing to note is that all goods obtained abroad that are staying in the U.S must be declared, including gifts and duty-free purchases.
Other reminders, such as those regarding restricted items, can be found in the release.