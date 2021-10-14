Trending Tags

Millions Of Canadians May Be Unable To Visit The US Next Month Due To The Vaccine They Got

There's been no word on whether people who got mixed vaccines will be approved for entry.👇

Millions Of Canadians May Be Unable To Visit The US Next Month Due To The Vaccine They Got
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Millions of Canadians may struggle to visit the U.S. when its borders fully reopen next month, depending on the COVID-19 vaccine they received.

This week, officials in the States confirmed that travellers will be able to enter the country via land or air for non-essential purposes from early November, provided they've received vaccines approved by the WHO or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, as of Thursday, there remains no word as to whether this will include those who've received a combination of two different COVID-19 vaccines.

This means that as many as 3.9 million Canadians may struggle to prove their vaccination status come November.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website that "COVID-19 vaccine products are not interchangeable." The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S., either, although it has been approved by the WHO.

White House officials told CTV News that the CDC is working on vaccine guidelines for travel, but gave no timeline on when they may be announced.

Non-essential visitors who aren't considered to be fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the country. However, Canada has promised to "leave no stone unturned" when it comes to helping ensure Canadians can travel overseas.

It's previously been an issue for Canadians who got mixed doses, as they are not considered to be fully vaccinated in some countries and even on some cruise ships.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

