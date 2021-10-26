Greyhound Buses Between Canada & The US Are Back & Here’s Where You Can Cross The Border
Services will resume in just a few weeks! 🇨🇦
It's back, baby! Greyhound bus services between Canada and the U.S. are set to resume within weeks and the company says it's ready to "reconnect."
After 19 months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services across the border will restart as of November 8, when the U.S. land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians and other travellers.
This includes the popular route between Montreal and New York, as well as services over the border from both Toronto and Vancouver.
Greyhound Canada contacted subscribing customers on Monday to let them know cross-border services would be making a comeback. "We're ready to reconnect," read an email, per CTV News.
All of the Canada-U.S. and vice-versa trips are now available to book online, with the first buses leaving early on Monday, November 8.
Face masks will be required for all passengers and travellers must be fully vaccinated to take non-essential trips to both the United States and Canada.
While there is no COVID-19 testing required for those crossing the U.S. land border, anybody entering or returning to Canada must show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test.
