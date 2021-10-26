Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
us-canada travel

Greyhound Buses Between Canada & The US Are Back & Here’s Where You Can Cross The Border

Services will resume in just a few weeks! 🇨🇦

Greyhound Buses Between Canada & The US Are Back & Here’s Where You Can Cross The Border
@greyhoundlines | Instagram

It's back, baby! Greyhound bus services between Canada and the U.S. are set to resume within weeks and the company says it's ready to "reconnect."

After 19 months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services across the border will restart as of November 8, when the U.S. land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians and other travellers.

This includes the popular route between Montreal and New York, as well as services over the border from both Toronto and Vancouver.

Greyhound Canada contacted subscribing customers on Monday to let them know cross-border services would be making a comeback. "We're ready to reconnect," read an email, per CTV News.

All of the Canada-U.S. and vice-versa trips are now available to book online, with the first buses leaving early on Monday, November 8.

Face masks will be required for all passengers and travellers must be fully vaccinated to take non-essential trips to both the United States and Canada.

While there is no COVID-19 testing required for those crossing the U.S. land border, anybody entering or returning to Canada must show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Canada Has Finally Lifted Its Warning Against Non-Essential Travel & The Old System Is Back

However, the warning still applies to a select group of Canadians.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

If you've been waiting and waiting and waiting for the Government of Canada to stop discouraging non-essential travel outside of the country, today is your lucky day.

As of Friday, October 22, Canada has taken down its official global travel advisory which recommended against travelling anywhere in the world for a non-essential reason and a different system is up in its place.

Keep Reading Show less

US Border Restrictions Will Be Different Depending On Whether You're Flying Or Driving

Testing requirements at the border vary, even if you're fully vaccinated.👇✈️

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Travel restrictions at the U.S. border will vary from November 8, depending on whether you're entering the country via land or air.

While the only people able to enter the United States will be those who are fully vaccinated, there are still COVID-19 testing requirements for anybody arriving on a plane.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Border Fully Reopens Next Month & Here's What You'll Need To Spend On COVID-19 Tests

Even fully vaccinated Canadians will need to fork out for tests!👇💰

Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip when the U.S. border fully reopens in November, don't forget to include COVID-19 testing costs in your budget!

That's because fully vaccinated travellers are still required to take a COVID-19 test upon their return to Canada, as well as upon entry to the States if you're arriving via plane.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians Travelling To The US Next Month Will Still Need A Negative COVID Test To Get Home

Even if you're fully vaxxed, a negative test will be required to return to Canada.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Canadians travelling to the U.S. next month will still need a negative molecular test to return home, even if they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes those who are crossing the land border for short trips, including those visiting the States for 24 hours or less.

Keep Reading Show less