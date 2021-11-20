A US Politician Says Canada's Plans To End Travel Test Requirements 'Don't Follow The Science'
He's not pleased that Americans aren't included in the exemption.
An American politician has spoken out about the travel test requirements in Canada being dropped for only some travellers and said the plans "don't follow the science."
After the federal government announced on November 19 that mandatory COVID-19 testing for re-entry into Canada will end for Canadians going on short trips out of the country, U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins tweeted and said, "No matter which side of the US-Canada border you reside on, the standards for vaccinated travelers should be the same."
No matter which side of the US-Canada border you reside on, the standards for vaccinated travelers should be the same.\n\nWhile we welcome action to remove cross-border travel obstacles, plans to remove testing measures for ONLY vaccinated Canadians simply don't follow the science.pic.twitter.com/jC6qAawuOS— Brian Higgins (@Brian Higgins) 1637359712
"While we welcome action to remove cross-border travel obstacles, plans to remove testing measures for ONLY vaccinated Canadians simply don't follow the science," Higgins said in his tweet.
The politician, who represents Western New York, also put out a full statement about the new rule from Canada in which he said that the changes around the border from both the American and Canadian governments have been "frustratingly slow" and "disjointed."
"The public is again left confused and waiting for more information," Higgins said.
As of November 30, 2021, Canada is scrapping the pre-arrival test for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people registered under the Indian Act who leave and re-enter the country by land or air within 72 hours.
For entry into the U.S., there are different requirements depending on if people are travelling by land or by air.
Fully vaccinated Canadians going to the U.S. by land don't have to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country but those going by air do.