The Conservatives Have Officially Called On Trudeau To Drop PCR Testing At Canada's Borders
They want the requirement to be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers.👇🇨🇦
The Conservative Party of Canada is calling on Justin Trudeau's government to scrap the current COVID-19 testing requirements at Canada's borders.
In a letter shared via Twitter on November 12, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole urged officials to "remove the current pre-departure PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada through land borders."
The opposition leader also asked the prime minister to "harmonize with U.S. regulations on air travel," by scrapping the current requirement for PCR testing for air passengers, too.
Canada\u2019s Conservatives call on Trudeau government to remove current pre-departure PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers pic.twitter.com/G9nU1ScVbD— Erin O'Toole (@Erin O'Toole) 1636735653
Instead, O'Toole suggested rapid antigen tests for fully vaccinated passengers arriving via plane, which are often cheaper and produce faster results.
The letter says that "leading health experts have made it clear that it is time to update the pre-departure PCR policies for fully vaccinated travelers entering through land borders and air travel."
Wait, what's the issue?
All travellers, regardless of citizenship and vaccination status, must provide a pre-arrival #Covid19 molecular test result before arriving in Canada. Antigen Covid-19 tests are not an accepted test type. \n\nFind out more http://ow.ly/wyEV50FOpBE\u00a0pic.twitter.com/s9pAs9Vn8L— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1631822410
Canada's current border rules have been a point of contention ever since the U.S. announced it would be fully reopening its land and air borders as of November 8.
Testing requirements in the U.S. vary depending on whether you're driving or flying into the country. Currently, there are no testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the United States via land, although those flying in must provide proof of a negative COVD-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to travel. Both antigen and molecular tests are accepted.
On the Canadian side, a negative molecular COVID-19 test is required for entry, regardless of whether a traveller is driving or flying. This applies to Canadians returning home from abroad as well as visitors from overseas.
Molecular testing, which includes PCR tests, can cost over $100. In Canada, antigen tests are not accepted.
Federal officials previously stated that pre-departure COVID-19 testing had "proven to be one of the more effective requirements" for travellers, although Canada's top doctor recently admitted that the rules may need to be "re-examined."
Speaking on November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed that testing requirements at Canada's border were being "actively looked at," although any changes are yet to be announced.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
