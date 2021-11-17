Trending Tags

Canada Is Reportedly Dropping PCR Tests For Canadians Taking Short Trips Across The US Border

It would apply to trips that were 72 hours or less.👇✈️

Ken Lund | Flickr

The federal government is expected to announce a significant change to Canada's travel restrictions this week, following mounting pressure from industry giants and opposition parties.

According to multiple reports, officials are set to drop the negative PCR test requirement for Canadians who are returning from the U.S. for trips that were for 72 hours or less.

The requirements will not change for travellers leaving Canada for longer than this time frame though, which means a negative molecular test will still be required to return home from most vacations.

The new rules are expected to come into effect as early as the end of November or early December and will impact both Canadian citizens and permanent residents, per Global News.

Right now, Canadians visiting the U.S. for 72 hours or less are permitted to take their pre-entry test in Canada before they leave the country.

The feds have been facing mounting pressure to update this rule since the U.S. border reopened on November 8.

Opposition parties and industry experts have criticized the costs associated with returning to Canada and the disconnect with the rules south of the land border.

In the United States, there are no testing requirements for fully vaccinated drivers crossing the land border. Fully vaccinated passengers entering the country via plane are able to take a pre-arrival antigen test, rather than a pricier molecular test.

On Tuesday, federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said an update to the border restrictions would be coming "very soon." CBC News says an official announcement with additional information is expected on Friday.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

