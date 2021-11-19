A Congressman Said Canada 'Isn't Successful' Like The US Is & His Reason Is Très Bizarre
Please look away now, Quebec. 🙈
Another blow has been landed in the constant Canada vs. U.S. rivalry, but it's likely to leave Canadians more confused than upset!
Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman spoke in Congress on Tuesday, November 16, and used part of his half-hour to talk about "why nations fail," calling out Canada and countries in Africa and the Middle East.
"I never felt Canada was quite as successful as America," he began in his Nov. 16 speech. "Because to a degree their elections pitted the French speakers against the English speakers."
"In these countries that fail, the elections are a contest of one ethnic group against another," Grothman added.
The Congressman was arguing against the "Build Back Better" bill, a $2 trillion spending bill in the States proposed by the Democrats, who he said are attempting to divide the country.
Canada is just a few months out of a federal election, but the idea that Canada is less successful because we speak more languages could be contested by Justin Trudeau, who won his third election in a row while — in his own words — being "proudly Québécois!"