A Congressman Said Canada 'Isn't Successful' Like The US Is & His Reason Is Très Bizarre

Please look away now, Quebec. 🙈

@repglenngrothman | Instagram

Another blow has been landed in the constant Canada vs. U.S. rivalry, but it's likely to leave Canadians more confused than upset!

Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman spoke in Congress on Tuesday, November 16, and used part of his half-hour to talk about "why nations fail," calling out Canada and countries in Africa and the Middle East.

"I never felt Canada was quite as successful as America," he began in his Nov. 16 speech. "Because to a degree their elections pitted the French speakers against the English speakers."

"In these countries that fail, the elections are a contest of one ethnic group against another," Grothman added.

The Congressman was arguing against the "Build Back Better" bill, a $2 trillion spending bill in the States proposed by the Democrats, who he said are attempting to divide the country.

Canada is just a few months out of a federal election, but the idea that Canada is less successful because we speak more languages could be contested by Justin Trudeau, who won his third election in a row while — in his own words — being "proudly Québécois!"

Justin Trudeau Said He Hopes Mexico's President Forgives Him For Canada's Soccer Win

The PM knows how to gloat!

Andrew Dobrzanski | Dreamstime

Canada's men's soccer team certainly weren't apologizing for their celebrations on Tuesday night when they beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifying match, but Justin Trudeau is!

The PM held a press conference Wednesday, November 17, and he was asked if the victory would drive a wedge between him and the Mexican President while the two are meeting for the Three Amigos summit.

Justin Trudeau's 'Fire' Socks Were Complimented During His Trip To The US (PHOTO)

The PM was repping his Canadian alma mater while in Washington!

@connect2canada | Instagram

While on a trip to Washington, D.C., for the North American Leaders' Summit, Justin Trudeau got a compliment about his "fire" socks!

Trudeau received the praise during a question and answer session at the Wilson Center when someone asking a question told him that his "sock game is absolutely fire." The person continued and said, "I've seen it multiple times, it looks amazing."

Justin Trudeau Kicked Off His Three Amigos Summit With The Weirdest Wave Of All Time (PHOTO)

Missed high-five? Wave? Who knows.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter

It's becoming a bit of a habit for Justin Trudeau and his fellow politicians to find the weirdest way to pose at leaders' meetings, and it looks like he's at it again.

The prime minister is heading off to the North American Leaders' Summit — also known as the "Three Amigos" summit because it's the trio of Trudeau, Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — but stopped while boarding his plane to wave goodbye (or at least try to).

Most Canadians Agree These Workers Should Be Fired If They Won't Get Vaxxed, Survey Says

No unvaccinated flight attendants, say some Canadians! 🙅

Aleksander Tupanceski | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Canadians are standing firm on their support for vaccine mandates, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

The survey, conducted in early November, included asking 1,611 Canadians if they thought a select group of workers should be fired for refusing to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

