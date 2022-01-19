Canada's Top Destinations Were Just Revealed & They Might Inspire Your 2022 Staycation
If you're planning your next vacation, this rundown of the top travel destinations in Canada might be the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Especially as some of these spots could be just around the corner from you!
On January 19, 2022, Tripadvisor published a ranking of Canada's most popular destinations and it features incredible spots in multiple Canadian provinces.
To compile the report, the travel company considered the quantity and quality of reviews on their site between November 1, 2020, and October 31, 2021.
Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This famous resort community is recognized worldwide for its cozy village, gorgeous mountain views and extraordinary snow sport opportunities.
While there's great skiing and other outdoor activities, the village ensures there's always something to explore between hitting the slopes. It's not hard to see why it was rated the most popular travel destination on the list!
Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: Wax up your surfboard because Tofino is internationally recognized for its surfing, temperate rainforest and peaceful ocean vibes.
Plus, it’s not even just a summer destination, as winter crowds head to this B.C. spot to enjoy some good old-fashioned storm watching. Oh, and its beaches are beyond gorgeous.
Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: One of Canada’s biggest cities is also one of its hottest places for visitors, and it makes sense.
There are tons of things to do in the city. You can get lost in Stanley Park, eat your way through Granville Island Market, or just hang out at Kitsilano Beach. What's not to love?
Banff, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Another beautiful mountain town that's definitely worth checking out!
Banff is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, with stunning alpine views and endless winter and summer activities. And of course, if you’re hoping to chill, you can also stay in town and soak up the warm hospitality the region is known for.
Niagra-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: It's time for some Ontario representation on the list!
This epicentre of the Niagara wine region has a gorgeous downtown filled with cool heritage buildings. The laid-back energy makes it a great place to stroll around and soak up the good vibes.
The area is home to tons of beautiful wineries, although, there's a lot more to do there than just drink wine.
Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you’re looking for one of the most British cities outside of the U.K., look no further.
Victoria made the list because of things like the opportunity to have high tea at the iconic Empress Hotel. Plus, it’s just a stone's throw away from some of the most unique forests in the country.
Quebec City, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Not only is Quebec City the only fortified city north of Mexico, but it’s one of the few places in the world that could convert a winter-hater.
Experiencing the iconic Winter Carnival should be a bucket list item for every Canadian! Combine a rich and interesting history with more poutine than you could ever eat, it makes sense why this is such a popular destination.
Jasper, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: This quaint town is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, which means it’s surrounded by some of the most breathtaking views in the world.
It’s the perfect place to experience everything that Mother Nature has to offer. With Jasper National Park and more right on your doorstep, it’s hard to think of a reason why you shouldn’t be dreaming about Jasper.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: If the roaring of the ocean and salty East Coast air is your thing, you aren't alone.
Loads of travellers visited Halifax, one of Canada’s most walkable cities, for its Maritime tradition, amazing restaurants and rich history. Breathe in that Atlantic air and get lost in its many beautiful streets.
Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is the definition of a bucket list trip. As so many people say, it’s like a European city in the middle of Canada and it has all the cultural touchpoints that go with it.
It’s a city filled with amazing restaurants, bars, and events, all of which are worth the trip alone. And, obviously, travellers from the last year agree!
