canada travel restrictions

6 Things The Feds Want You To Know About Canada's New Travel Rules Before You Go Abroad

6 Things The Feds Want You To Know About Canada's New Travel Rules Before You Go Abroad
Canada's travel restrictions are set to change this month and going abroad is expected to become a little simpler and a little cheaper for fully vaccinated Canadians.

However, there are a few things the federal government wants you to consider before you book an international flight and pack your bags.

From considering the risks and checking your insurance, to understanding pre-entry testing requirements at the Canadian border, here's a few things to keep in mind before you plan the post-pandemic vacation you've been dreaming of.

Understand testing requirements

Canada's COVID-19 testing requirements for travel have changed multiple times over the last year-or-so, so it's essential that you know the deal before you go overseas.

As of February 28, on-arrival testing will be eased for fully vaccinated travellers. Individuals will be randomly selected for testing and those that are required to take a test will no longer be required to quarantine while they await results.

Furthermore, fully vaxxed travellers entering will have the choice between taking a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to meet pre-entry requirements.

It means Canadians returning home will be able to take a cheaper antigen test, although the feds say an "at home" test is not sufficient to meet the requirements.

"It must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service," a notice reads.

The rules for unvaccinated travellers and unvaccinated foreign nationals are not set to change.

See a health professional

From February 28, the federal government also intends to change its global travel advisory from a level 3 to a level 2.

It means that travellers will be urged to "exercise a high degree of caution" abroad, rather than "avoid all non-essential travel."

However, those who do decide to travel are still advised to consult a health care professional before going overseas.

The feds suggest visiting a doctor or travel health clinic "at least 6 weeks before you travel."

Use ArriveCAN

Although some of Canada's travel restrictions are changing, the requirement to use ArriveCAN is not.

"All travellers, regardless of how long they were away from Canada, continue to be required to submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website)," the Government of Canada says.

This includes uploading proof of COVID-19 vaccination in English or French and submitting a possible quarantine plan.

Check your insurance

Those who book an international vacation should ensure they have adequate travel insurance in case they face unexpected complications related to COVID-19.

"Check with your travel insurance provider and make sure you're covered for: COVID-19-related medical expenses, other non-COVID-19 emergency-related expenses and trip interruption," advises the Government of Canada.

Officials also recommend making backup plans in case you end up delayed on your way home, "including the financial implications and the practical arrangements (e.g. flight re-booking, extended accommodations at the destination etc.)"

Consider the risks

Before booking a trip, the feds say travellers should "consider the availability of medical services in a foreign country, and plan for the potential high costs associated with medical treatment and extending their trip, should they test positive for COVID-19 while abroad."

They also suggest avoiding "high-risk activities" while overseas, such as crowded indoor events.

Examples listed by the government include large live performances, busy bars or sports events and crowded transportation systems.

Restrictions are subject to change

In a notice on February 15, the federal government urged Canadians to keep in mind that travel restrictions are subject to change, both in Canada and overseas.

They warned that measures "may change while they are abroad" and therefore travellers should "regularly review the entry requirements and exemptions for their travel situation."

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

