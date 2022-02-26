Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Testing Requirements Should Be Scrapped At The Canada-US Border, Officials Say

Canadian and American officials came together to tell the federal government to end the requirements.

Trending Staff Writer
​Canada-U.S. border crossings in Manitoba and Ontario.
@canborder | Instagram, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

Politicians want Canada's testing requirements to be scrapped for travellers crossing the Canada-U.S. land border right away.

The mayors of Windsor, Niagara Falls and Sarnia along with the mayor of Niagara Falls, New York joined the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and the Hotel Association of Canada on February 25 and called out the Canadian government.

As the requirement eases so that rapid tests can be used, the officials said they still want the federal government to remove the pre-entry test at the land border.

"The practicality of the loosening of this restriction really means nothing to the average traveller," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, according to CBC News.

"So I think what we need to do is trust Canadians to make smart decisions," Dilkens said. "But having a requirement for a test is really an optical illusion for safety. It really is providing no real protection."

Niagara Falls, Ontario Mayor Jim Diodati said that travellers might actually bypass Canada because of this travel rule.

"The rules keep changing and it's a labyrinth," he said. "So people are just going to choose not to come."

On the other side of the Canada-U.S. border, Niagara Falls, New York Mayor Robert Restaino said that his country relies on the vaccination status of travellers which "makes sense" and so it's time for Canada to relax its rules.

Susie Grynol, CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada, called on the federal government to remove all testing requirements at the land border to "end the uncertainty" for American travellers because the travel rules "devastate" border communities.

While travellers still have to test before entering Canada, as of February 28, the rules are changing so that they can use a rapid antigen test instead of a PCR test to meet the requirement.

If a rapid antigen test is used, it has to be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and administered by a laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service no more than 24 hours before the scheduled flight or arrival at the border.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

7 Countries Around The World Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way

If you're thinking of taking a trip abroad soon! 💵✈️

Pool at a resort in Aruba. Right: Colourful homes in Denmark.

@hyattaruba | Instagram, @denmarkdotdk | Instagram

When travelling, you can get a lot of bang for your buck when you exchange the Canadian dollar for money from the country you're travelling to and there are places where our currency goes a long way.

You might be thinking about planning a trip abroad now that the federal government is easing travel rules including testing requirements.

Keep ReadingShow less
rapid test

Health Canada Is Warning About Rapid Tests After An Increase In Reports To Poison Control

The kits are safe to use but the liquid solution could be dangerous if misused.

Annie Spratt | Unsplash

A new alert from Health Canada for COVID-19 rapid tests has been issued because of the potential exposure to hazardous substances and risks associated with misusing the solution that comes with the kits.

On February 24, an alert was put out by Health Canada for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits after an increase in reports to poison control centres.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

6 Things The Feds Want You To Know About Canada's New Travel Rules Before You Go Abroad

Get ready, Canada! ✈️

@ywgairport | Instagram

Canada's travel restrictions are set to change this month and going abroad is expected to become a little simpler and a little cheaper for fully vaccinated Canadians.

However, there are a few things the federal government wants you to consider before you book an international flight and pack your bags.

Keep ReadingShow less

Russia Launched A Military Attack On Ukraine Overnight & Here's How Canada Responded

"Russia's actions will be met with severe consequences."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, KremlinRussia_E | Twitter

Canada has responded after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, with President Vladimir Putin reportedly warning that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

CBC News reports that Russian military vehicles have started moving into Ukraine and that significant explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital, and near Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west.

The Russian military has also reportedly claimed to have entirely taken out Ukraine's air defences and the Ukrainian air space has been declared an active conflict zone by European officials.

Keep ReadingShow less