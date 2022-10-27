8 Countries Russian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
One of them is a direct flight away from Toronto!
For those with a Russian passport looking for some travel destinations outside of Canada when the mercury takes a plunge, there are some countries you might want to put on your bucket list.
Just like for Indian passport-holders, the bearers of Russian passports also have visa-free access to many warm and picturesque countries around the world, as per Passport Index,
So if you have a Russian passport in Canada and want to escape the cold this year by exploring beautiful islands and architecture, here are eight places you can visit without a visa.
Antigua and Barbuda
Longest stay without a visa: 90 days
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (4 hours and 45 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: Whether you and your bae are looking for couples-only resorts or you just want a solo adventure, Antigua and Barbuda offers a variety of sunsets, islands, and other activities you can indulge in.
Dominica
Longest stay without a visa: 21 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes two stops (18 hours and 41 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: Escape the Canadian cold to the tropical beaches and rainforests of Dominica in the Caribbean.
Fiji
Longest stay without a visa: 120 days
How far from Canada: Flight from Vancouver includes one stops (17 hours and 55 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: Besides enjoying nature's stunning coastal creations, you could also partake in adventure activities such as sailing and snorkeling.
Micronesia
Longest stay without a visa: 30 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes three stops (46 hours and 35 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: A place that stays relatively warm all year round, Micronesia is filled with mangrove forests, secluded beaches, and 2,000-foot mountain peaks.
Mongolia
Longest stay without a visa: 30 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes 2 stops (28 hours and 10 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: Whether you're looking to visit the major cities or just want to explore the cultural countryside, visitors can choose from its vast sand dunes, mountains, valleys and urban topographies.
Montenegro
Longest stay without a visa: 30 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes 2 stops (13 hours and 50 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: A place rich in architecture, Montenegro is home to Venetian stone walls, grey castles, and Roman mosaics. It also has a charming coastline that's a hit with sightseers.
Sao Tome and Principe
Longest stay without a visa: 15 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes 1 stop (18 hours and 45 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: This island in Central Africa is home to volcanic mountains and tropical rainforests that are home to rare plants and vegetation.
Serbia
Longest stay without a visa: 90 days
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes 1 stop (11 hours and 25 minutes)
Why You Should Visit: From natural caves to free climbing activities, this country is filled with rocky terrain that will enthral adrenaline junkies.