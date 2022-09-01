These Are The Countries Filipino Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
Planning a quick holiday?
Sometimes there's nothing quite like a vacation and if you have a Canadian Passport, you have access to some gorgeous international destinations just a quick flight away.
However, Canada is also brimming with loads of permanent residents, work permit holders and international students who don't always have the same options.
So, we've put together a little guide to help passport holders from the Philippines travel visa-free to other countries.
These countries are just a short distance away (four to eight hours by flight) from Canada but they’re got a whole lot to explore. And some of them let those with a Filipino passport stay for a pretty long time too!
Barbados
This serene island country is known for having some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, so you know it's worth a trip.
It's the perfect holiday destination if you're looking to relax on white sandy beaches or pack in a quick surfing or snorkelling session.
And to make things better, Filipino passport holders can stay in the country for up to 90 days, visa-free.
Getting There: A direct flight from Toronto to Barbados is around 5 hours, 20 minutes.
Colombia
This South American country is absolutely brimming with natural beauty – from lush jungles to stunning beaches.
Whether you're looking to party it up in Medellin, or explore the old town of Cartagena, there's definitely a little something for everyone.
The food is also great, and you won't want to leave without experiencing the country's iconic coffee scene.
Those with a passport from the Philippines can get a 90 days visa on arrival, which they can extend for another 90 days.
Getting There: A direct flight from Toronto to Colombia is about 5 hours and 19 minutes.
Costa Rica
If waterfalls, volcanos, beaches and jungles are your idea of a good time, then look no further.
Costa Rica really does have it all. The country is known for its adventure sports, national parks and wildlife, and it's also home to some world-class hotels.
There's definitely a lot to explore here and passport holders from the Philippines can stay for 30 days on arrival, which they can later extend for a total of 90 days. Simply ensure you have a valid passport with at least three months left and a return ticket within that time frame.
Getting There: A direct flight from Toronto to Costa Rica takes around 6 hours on average.
Peru
Home to much of the Amazon Rainforest and Machu Pichu, you know a holiday to Peru is going to be action-packed.
It also has gorgeous beaches, rainbow mountains, incredible wildlife and a rich history and culture. And, of course, you don't want to miss out on eating plenty of ceviche while you're there.
If you had a Filipino passport you can stay in the country for up to 183 days. Not a bad amount of time to take in this beautiful place!
Getting There: A direct flight from Toronto to Lima takes around 8 hours.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.