The 2022 Passport Rankings Are In & These Are The Best Ones For Travelling This Summer
Oh, the places you'll go!
If you're looking to book a trip for the summer, you might find it easier to get around if you're flashing one of the most powerful passports in the world.
The Henley Passport Index just released its rankings for the spring of 2022, and there's a good mix of North American, Asian and European countries at the top of the pile. It's definitely worth a look if you're planning to go abroad this year, especially if you've got the option of travelling under more than one passport.
Japan and Singapore were tied for the best passports in the world based on the number of countries you can visit with them.
According to the ranking, if you own either of the two passports, you can visit up to 192 countries without a visa.
The United States moved up one spot over last year to No. 6 on the list, followed by Canada at No. 7, which also moved up a slot.
At the bottom of the list was Afghanistan's passport, which gives holders access to just 26 countries.
While the top and bottom of the list hasn't changed much since the last rankings came out, the world has certainly gone through some changes.
Russia, for instance, is now ranked at 49th with access to 117 countries without a visa.
Henley says the Russian passport is "fast losing power" amid the conflict, while Ukraians are getting "special residency status" in the EU thanks to all the support they're getting worldwide.
The #UkraineRussiaWar is a major blow to the global security order and regional mobility with the #russianpassport fast losing power and #Ukrainians given special residency status in the #EU, according to the latest Henley #GlobalMoblilityReport. \u2014https://bit.ly/3uqZl0d— Henley & Partners (@Henley & Partners) 1649419512
The rankings for Q2 were released earlier this week. Henley looked at 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, then ranked each passport based on how many destinations it can access without getting an entry visa.
The 33 countries standing in the top 10 remain the same with numerous ties and a few subtle shifts.
Here are the top 10 passports in the ranking for Q2:
- Japan and Singapore (192 countries)
- Germany and South Korea (190 countries)
- Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain (189 countries)
- Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden (188 countries)
- France, United Kingdom Ireland and Portugal (187 countries)
- Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the U.S. (186 countries)
- Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta (185 countries)
- Hungary (183 countries)
- Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia (182 countries)
- Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia (181 countries)