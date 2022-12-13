Here Are The Top Passports Ranking At The End Of 2022 & You Can Travel Hassle Free With Them
The best passport is from the Middle East.
Wondering if you need a visa to go to your next travel destination? Well, if you hold a top passport, then chances are you won't need one.
The Passport Index updated its ranking of all passports worldwide, and the scores are based on how many countries you can visit without needing to apply for a visa.
If you thought that the world's strongest passport was either a European or North American country, then think again because it's actually a passport from a country in the Middle East.
The index ranked the United Arab Emirates as the country with the world's strongest passport. Its citizens can enter 122 countries without a visa and get on-arrival visas for another 58 countries, meaning they only need visas for 18 countries worldwide.
This makes the U.A.E passport the strongest in the world, despite the German passport's ability to get its citizens into 128 countries without a visa, which is six more countries than the U.A.E.
Eleven countries are tied for second place and include:
- Germany
- Sweden
- Finland
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Austria
- Switzerland
- South Korea
If you hold any of the passports from the above countries, then you can get into as many as 128 countries visa-free.
In third place, we have a nine-way tie and North America finally makes a cameo in the ranking.
The third strongest passports in the world are:
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Norway
- Poland
- United Kingdom
- Ireland
- United States of America
- New Zealand
All the countries in the third place ranking can get their passport holders into at least 116 countries visa-free.
In fourth place amongst the five countries that tied, we see yet another East Asian country join the ranking, with Japan making the list.
The fourth strongest passports in the world are:
- Czech Republic
- Greece
- Hungary
- Japan
- Australia
All the countries in fourth place can get their citizens into at least 112 countries without a visa.
In fifth place, Canada joins the ranking list with four other countries.
The fifth strongest passports in the world are:
- Singapore
- Malta
- Lithuania
- Slovakia
- Canada
Canadian passport holders can enter 116 countries without a visa but are restricted when it comes to another 54 countries.
In addition to sharing the best passports in the world, the list also shares the weakest passports in the world.
According to the index, here are the ten weakest passports to have in the world:
No. 10: South Sudan ad Ethiopia
No. 9: Eritrea
No. 8: Iran
No. 7: Libya, Palestinian Territories and North Korea
No. 6: Bangladesh
No. 5: Yemen
No. 4: Somalia and Pakistan
No. 3: Iraq
No. 2: Syria
No. 1: Afghanistan
From the list of the ten least powerful passports, South Sudan passport holders can enter 19 countries without a visa, while Afghanistan passport holders can only enter five without a visa, making travel infinitely harder.
