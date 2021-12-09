Trending Tags

A Flight Attendant On TikTok Is Revealing The Wildest Things He's Been Asked By Passengers

Questions include being asked to turn off the washroom, whatever that means? 🚽

@tommycimato | TikTok

TikToker Tommy Cimato has gained a fair bit of popularity for sharing videos of his experiences as a flight attendant.

In particular, people have taken a liking to videos where he exposes the bizarre questions he’s been asked during his many voyages across the world. It even prompted him to create a series on the topic, which now spans over 20 parts.

The very first video he made on the topic was so good that it racked up almost 5 million views and 1.2 million likes, and we just hope we never inspire another entry in his hilarious series.

@tommycimato

#greenscreen i have so many more #fyp #flightattendant #airline #aviation #travel #adventure

The video starts with him jumping right into the funny interactions he’s shared with passengers, and the first one he shared went like this:

Passenger: “Excuse me, what state are we flying over?”

Tommy, the flight attendant: “Since we’re going from Houston, Texas to Dallas, Texas…we’re going to be flying over Texas.”

A passenger even asked him if they could get to their destination faster because they had a connecting flight.

Kudos to Tommy for responding because I wouldn’t even know where to start.

On another occasion, a passenger asked him if what they were seeing on the ground were cars or people, and Tommy had to tell them they were looking at buildings.

A general lack of geography knowledge among passengers is a common theme in Tommy’s videos.

In one instance, he was asked what country they were flying over when flying from California to Texas, to which he had to explain to the passenger that they would only be flying over the U.S.

Another geography-related interaction included a passenger asking him if he had “ever been out of the country, to like Hawaii.” He had to remind the passenger that although he had been to Hawaii, the island state is part of the U.S.

My personal favourite interaction shared by Tommy has to be the following:

Passenger: “Is the plane going to be making that noise the whole time?”

Tommy, the flight attendant: “What? The engine?”

Passenger: “Uhh, yeah.”

Tommy, the flight attendant: “I sure hope so.”

Tommy shares so many more noteworthy interactions on his TikTok account that the list could go on forever.

