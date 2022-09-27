Toronto's Municipal Elections Are Coming Up & Here's Everything You Need To Know
You'll want to mark these dates down.
Toronto's 2022 municipal election is only a few weeks away, which means all you eligible voters need to get a calendar again. Hopefully, one with some motivational quotes or kittens.
The all-encompassing election, held on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, will end in the appointment of a mayor, 25 councillors, and 39 school trustees across four school boards.
Residents have nine days to cast their ballot in person (eight days for advance voting) for the 372 candidates running, with the city setting up a total of 1,460 voting locations on election day.
In preparation, Toronto Elections is reminding eligible voters to pay attention to these important deadlines:
- On the week of September 26, 2022, Voter Information Cards will be mailed to eligible voters who were on the voters' list as of September 19.
- On September 29, election and campaign office signs can start being posted.
- October 21 will be the last day for Toronto Elections to receive completed mail-in voting packages.
- October 7 to October 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., advance voting days
- October 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., election day
It's worth noting that eligible voters are defined as Canadian citizens who are at least 18-year-older and a resident of Toronto. Non-residents of Toronto can also vote. However, they or their spouse must own or rent property in the city.
"An eligible voter may only vote once in the Toronto municipal election regardless of how many properties they own or rent within the city," the city's website states.
If you own multiple properties in the 6ix, you must vote where you live.
The city offered voters a chance to vote by mail this year for the first time in its municipal election history. However, the deadline for submissions was September 23.