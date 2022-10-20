John Tory Just Reignited The Fiery Debate About Tolls On The DVP & Gardiner
He's still in a favour of the idea.
The idea of tolling drivers on the DVP and Gardiner isn't new, but the controversial topic of discussion has come up again just days before the Toronto Municipal Election.
Mayor-Elect John Tory put out a statement clarifying where he stands on it after comments he made to a local radio station started getting attention online.
\u201c#BREAKING: John Tory tells @gregbradyTO on @am640 he would reconsider tolling the DVP and Gardiner if re-elected as #Toronto's mayor.\n#topoli\u201d— 640 Toronto (@640 Toronto) 1666268221
"My position on using tolls on the Gardiner and DVP has not changed," said Tory.
He first proposed a $2 toll for drivers on both expressways in 2016. That idea, centered around bringing money in and also reducing traffic congestion was shot down by the Ontario government.
"Toronto has a significant budget shortfall due to the pandemic and the next council will need to be focused on closing this gap," Tory continued.
While tolls are clearly something he still supports and believes would help, it's clear Tory doesn't believe this would realistically happen.
"The question of road tolls is clearly within the authority of the provincial government however, and I respect and understand that," his statement continued. "I would not think the matter of tolls would be a priority area of discussion."
So, in other words, 'I would if I could, but I can't'.
Tory's lack of confidence the province would get on board will be a relief to drivers.
A daily commuter on both expressways could end up having to pay roughly $80/month in tolls on top of inflation concerns and the high cost of gas these days.
The toll drama has come up just days before Torontonians are set to vote.
The municipal election is on October 24 and here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot.