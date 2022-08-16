Steven Del Duca Just Announced That He Will Be Running For Mayor Of Vaughan
The upcoming city elections are in October.
The former leader of the Ontario Liberal Party just announced he is throwing his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Vaughan.
In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, Del Duca shared one of his campaign promises in running for mayor of the GTA city: fighting gridlock.
\u201cVaughan has some of the busiest and most gridlocked roads in Canada. Every day we\u2019re spending more time commuting and less and less time with our loved ones.\n\nWith your help, I want to fix that \u2013 it\u2019s why I\u2019m running for Mayor. \n\nTogether, let\u2019s get Vaughan moving.\u201d— Steven Del Duca (@Steven Del Duca) 1660658468
"Vaughan has some of the busiest and most gridlocked roads in Canada. Every day we're spending more time commuting and less and less time with our loved ones," the tweet reads. "With your help, I want to fix that — it's why I'm running for Mayor."
In the video, the new mayoral candidate specified how he plans to tackle this issue, including ensuring that Kirby and Teston Roads are connected and that the city has "better coordination" with traffic signalling and road construction.
Del Duca isn't the only former political party leader to announce their mayoral candidacy.
In late July, former Ontario NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, revealed she will be putting her name forward as a candidate for mayor of Hamilton.
"Hamilton has always been more than my hometown — it's been my passion, my pride and my inspiration. I love this city," the July 26 tweet reads.
"My commitment is to be a mayor for all Hamiltonians so that together we can continue making this city a great place to live, to achieve, to raise a family and to grow old."
Both Del Duca and Horwath ran in Ontario's recent provincial elections, where Premier Ford held on to his title for another term.
As for the municipal elections, residents can cast their ballots on October 24.