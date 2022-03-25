Mayor John Tory Announced He Will Run For Re-Election & If He Wins It'd Be His Third Term
The city elections are in October.
Mayor John Tory is putting his name down to run for re-election in the upcoming mayoral elections later this year.
After talking it out with his family and getting their "blessing", Tory shared that he will run for re-election for a third consecutive term and will toss his hat in the ring when registration opens up in May.
"I am running for Mayor for another term because I believe Toronto needs an experienced leader who will continue to work hard with both the federal and provincial governments to ensure Toronto stays on track, and continue to work on making Toronto a more livable and more affordable place to live, to work and build a future," Tory said in a statement on March 25.
In the letter, Tory shared how "grateful" he is for the opportunity to be Toronto's mayor, and how much he loves the city and the people in it.
"I am committed to serving the people to the best of my ability for as long as I can," the statement reads.
Tory spent the majority of his second term guiding Toronto throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And, Tory shared that he is committed to continuing to lead the city through its recovery should he get elected for another four years.
"This is about protecting our progress and making sure Toronto comes out of this pandemic stronger than ever," Tory said.
So, when are the next municipal elections?
Election day will be on Monday, October 24, 2022.
It's a big election year for Torontonian voters, as not only will there be the mayoral elections, but the provincial election is happening in June.