EN - People
drake

Drake & Kanye Might Have Actually Ended Their Beef & Were Partying In Toronto Last Night

Dave Chappelle was also at Drake's mansion party.🤯

Drake & Kanye Might Have Actually Ended Their Beef & Were Partying In Toronto Last Night
@kanyewest | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

No, you're not seeing things: Drake and Kanye were actually chilling together at Drizzy's mansion last night.

Earlier this month, Ye reached out to his supposed long-time archrival to set aside their differences in hopes of performing a benefit concert together next month in L.A.

Well, it appears as though the two rappers have decided to squash their long-running beef by partying it up at Drake's Bridlepath mansion together (and in the company of some other famous friends, too.)

There's a lot to unpack in Drake's IG post.

In the first vid posted in the carousel captioned, "You have reached your destination", controversial comedian Dave Chappelle was seen cracking a quick stand-up routine and noting how impressive it was that they were all joined here together at Drizzy's home.

Chappelle was already in the 6ix for the screening of his latest documentary, which some Torontonians questioned due to his remarks about the transgender community in The Closer.

In the next clip, Drake and Ye were huddled in close together, taking a selfie video, and actually acting friendly with each other.Ye also snapped a pic of the momentous occasion, with him, the 6ix God, and music executive J Prince posing in front of Drake's luxury home. J Prince sported classic wired earbuds and for some reason, Kanye was even sporting a VIP lanyard around his neck.

For years the two have been relentlessly beefing with each other with their most recent squabbles coming from Donda and Certified Lover Boy that dropped a week apart, where Ye "leaked" Drake's home address to the world.

So, since the two are apparently bros now, will they actually perform that Free Larry Hoover concert in Cali next month that Ye proposed?

