Ontario Cannabis Store Had A Major 'Service Disruption' & It'll Mess With Your Orders
Cyber security experts are investigating.
If you shopped with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) recently, you probably won't be getting your order anytime soon.
In a news release, OCS said that it is not able to process and deliver any orders to both customers and authorized retail stores in the province due to a "cyber incident" that happened late Friday night on August 5.
The company said the incident targeted its parent company, Domain Logistics, which is its third-party operated distribution centre.
"There is currently no indication that OCS systems or its customers' information was targeted or in any way compromised as a result of this incident," the release reads.
But, the company decided to shut down Domain Logistics' operations until a full-scale forensic investigation could be done. Currently, the investigation is well underway, and OCS expects that it will be finished within the coming days.
Third-party cyber-security forensic experts were brought in to conduct the investigation and are working with OCS's cyber security team.
"We want to assure our customers that since being made aware of this incident, OCS, Domain Logistics and its parent company have been diligently working to restore service as quickly as possible," the release reads.
OCS added that they will give updates as soon as they can be made, and they apologized for the inconvenience the service disruption causes.
In an alert banner on the OCS website, the company said that all orders this week will be delayed "by at least 24 hours" as a result of the technical difficulties out of their distribution centre.
Narcity reached out to OCS for more information but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.