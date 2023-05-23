Zellers Is Expanding Across Canada But The Stores Might Not Be What You Expect
New locations are coming to you this summer. 👇
After opening a bunch of locations in Canada earlier this year, Zellers has just announced more exciting plans ahead.
On May 23, the old-school department store said it will be expanding its footprint in Canada. However, these new locations will be different from previous openings.
As per the statement, these new locations are going to be "initially through a series of pop-up boutiques within Hudson's Bay stores" with plans for some of the spaces to be made more permanent in the future.
Zellers has confirmed that the first pop-up will launch at Hudson's Bay's flagship Queen Street store in Toronto in June, with up to an additional 20 other locations showing up across Canada in August.
The exact locations have not been revealed just yet though.
The reason why they're opting for pop-ups rather than more immediate and permanent locations right away is that the company is hoping to gauge customer interest in the markets they are opening up in.
If you're new to Zellers, it was a famous department store that opened up in the middle of the last century, seeing a heyday in the 90s to 2000s before eventually closing down in the 2010s.
However, as a way to bring the nostalgic brand back to life, Hudson's Bay, the current owner of Zellers, opened up a bunch of locations across Canada as sections within the already existing Hudson's Bay locations.
Coupled with the launch of their new e-commerce site, Zellers has been making a name for themselves selling everything from furniture to home appliances or clothes at a lower price.
So, if you weren't one of the lucky ones who got a location close to you back in the spring, you could find yourself enjoying the joys of Zellers once again.
That being said, there has been no word on if the Zellers food truck will be attending the new pop-ups. Fingers crossed that it will be because it's got some truly nostalgic eats.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.