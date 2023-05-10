These 6 Ontario Government Jobs Will Pay You Over $110K A Year & The Roles Are So Diverse
These salaries don't lie. 💸
While working for the Ontario government may not seem like the most exciting opportunity at first, those willing to take a closer may be shocked by what they find.
You'll discover that not only is the government always hiring, but its job listings are surprisingly diverse with openings for managers and psychologists alike.
Of course, one of the most attractive aspects of any Ontario government job is its salary, which is why this list highlights some of the more impressive ones available:
Manager, Analytics
Salary: $90,348 to $137,895 a year
Organization: Ministry of Infrastructure
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a strong understanding of the government's strategic direction, as well as the processes involved in program evaluation and decision-making.
You can demonstrate expertise in analyzing emerging trends, information, and data issues.
Stakeholder Relations Advisor
Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year
Organization: Ministry of Transportation
Who Should Apply: You possess both knowledge and skills in various aspects of stakeholder engagement, including principles, best practices, and strategies.
Mental Health Clinician
Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year
Organization: Ministry of the Solicitor General
Who Should Apply: To be considered for the position, you must meet the following requirements:
- Pass an OPP background/security investigation
- Possess a degree in Social Work or its equivalent, such as being a psychotherapist or a registered nurse
- Be registered and in good standing with your respective college at the time of application, such as CRPO or CNO.
Chief Engineer Maintenance Services
Salary: $74,066 to $118,185 a year
Organization: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Who Should Apply: Candidates should possess the following qualifications:
- Familiarity with Transport Canada Federal Canadian Aviation Regulations and industry manuals, including the Ministry Maintenance Policy and Control Manual.
- Comprehensive knowledge of the correct functioning, maintenance, and identification of issues in engines and diverse systems, such as hydraulic or propulsion systems.
Senior Program Consultant
Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year
Organization: Ministry of Health
Who Should Apply: Individuals who excel at business planning, including the analysis and development of program requirements and proposals.
You should also have the capability to comprehend, interpret, and utilize knowledge of government priorities and directions concerning primary health care delivery, funding systems, and budget development.
Psychologist
Salary: $1,789.54 to $2,340.74 a week
Organization: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services
Who Should Apply: Individuals who are either presently registered as a Psychologist in Ontario and are in good standing, or will become eligible for registration within the next 12 months, are encouraged to apply for the position.
Moreover, the ideal candidate should have expertise and experience in offering treatment, evaluation, and diagnosis services to children with complex behavioural and emotional challenges, along with their families.