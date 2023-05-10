ontario government jobs

These 6 Ontario Government Jobs Will Pay You Over $110K A Year & The Roles Are So Diverse

While working for the Ontario government may not seem like the most exciting opportunity at first, those willing to take a closer may be shocked by what they find.

You'll discover that not only is the government always hiring, but its job listings are surprisingly diverse with openings for managers and psychologists alike.

Of course, one of the most attractive aspects of any Ontario government job is its salary, which is why this list highlights some of the more impressive ones available:

Manager, Analytics

Salary: $90,348 to $137,895 a year

Organization: Ministry of Infrastructure

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a strong understanding of the government's strategic direction, as well as the processes involved in program evaluation and decision-making.

You can demonstrate expertise in analyzing emerging trends, information, and data issues.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

Stakeholder Relations Advisor

Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year

Organization: Ministry of Transportation

Who Should Apply: You possess both knowledge and skills in various aspects of stakeholder engagement, including principles, best practices, and strategies.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

Mental Health Clinician

Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year

Organization: Ministry of the Solicitor General

Who Should Apply: To be considered for the position, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Pass an OPP background/security investigation
  • Possess a degree in Social Work or its equivalent, such as being a psychotherapist or a registered nurse
  • Be registered and in good standing with your respective college at the time of application, such as CRPO or CNO.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

Chief Engineer Maintenance Services

Salary: $74,066 to $118,185 a year

Organization: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Who Should Apply: Candidates should possess the following qualifications:

  • Familiarity with Transport Canada Federal Canadian Aviation Regulations and industry manuals, including the Ministry Maintenance Policy and Control Manual.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of the correct functioning, maintenance, and identification of issues in engines and diverse systems, such as hydraulic or propulsion systems.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

Senior Program Consultant

Salary: $76,382 to $112,555 a year

Organization: Ministry of Health

Who Should Apply: Individuals who excel at business planning, including the analysis and development of program requirements and proposals.

You should also have the capability to comprehend, interpret, and utilize knowledge of government priorities and directions concerning primary health care delivery, funding systems, and budget development.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

Psychologist

Salary: $1,789.54 to $2,340.74 a week

Organization: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services

Who Should Apply: Individuals who are either presently registered as a Psychologist in Ontario and are in good standing, or will become eligible for registration within the next 12 months, are encouraged to apply for the position.

Moreover, the ideal candidate should have expertise and experience in offering treatment, evaluation, and diagnosis services to children with complex behavioural and emotional challenges, along with their families.

Apply on the Government of Ontario's website

