Canada's NDP Is Hiring A Social Media Officer To Work On TikTok, Instagram & Twitter

You'd be joining Jagmeet Singh's team if you get the job!

Trending Staff Writer
@ndpcanada | Instagram, @jagmeetsingh | Instagram

If you're trying to find a job right now, Canada's NDP is hiring for a social media position that requires you to work on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.

The Canadian political party is looking to fill the Social Media Officer position with someone who is energetic, tech-savvy and can "contribute to the success of Jagmeet Singh and the NDP."

If you get the job, you'll be writing and creating content for social media, contributing to social media strategies for TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, and managing Singh's account and profile on the Community platform.

It's required that candidates have experience in social media content creation, basic photography, videography and video clipping, in managing a content calendar and an online community.

They should have the ability to create engaging content and work within brand and voice guidelines. As well, the ideal person would be able to work independently and as a part of a team in a high-paced environment, and to write and copy edit effectively.

You don't need any educational qualifications to get hired.

While there are no specific language requirements for the job, preference will be given to bilingual candidates.

This is a permanent, full-time position and the starting date is right away.

The salary wasn't listed but the posting did note that the job comes with a health and dental program along with a pension plan.

The NDP offices are currently closed due to COVID-19 and the team is working from home.

When the office reopens, it's expected that this Social Media Officer job may be based out of the NDP headquarters in Ottawa.

The deadline to apply is February 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Social Media Officer

Company: NDP

Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience in social media content creation, who can create and manage content for Jagmeet Singh and the NDP on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Apply Here

