The NDP Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Archaic' & 'Gender-Based' Dress Code In The House Of Commons

"Jagmeet and I have always been very relaxed about like, whatever happens, happens. We never really tried to plan it and so, when it did happen it was very funny," she told Narcity.
youtu.be
How she found out
Sidhu says she was a few days late for her period while she was in the GTA, and Singh was in Ottawa and after telling him he told her not to worry about it.
"I remember calling him I'm just like 'It's been a couple days late,' and just having a conversation. He's like, 'Don't worry about it, like, you know, it'll just like, you'll get it, it's fine,'" she said.
"But in the back of my head, it was almost like intuition. I was like, something feels different this time and I'm just gonna want to check, and he was just like, 'If you want to check, just wait for me.'"
Sidhu says they were scheduled to see each other the following day, and although she said she would wait for him, she couldn't help her excitement.
"I literally went to a drug store, and I literally bought myself a test right away. And I came home, and I checked, and it turned out to be positive."
"It's during COVID, so I'm by myself, and I'm like, okay, so who do I tell and I don't want to tell anyone over the phone, either and I'm now just like, oh shoot, this would be cute if Jagmeet was actually here and we had done it together."
Sidhu says she didn't want to tell Jagmeet over the phone, but his trip had gotten extended another day, and he wouldn't be home until Friday.
"I just was so impatient to tell him, and I remember thinking, okay, should I just take the train to Ottawa so I could just tell him in person, you know, keeping it together for 24 to 48 hours, it was wild."
Surprising Jagmeet
Friday finally rolled around, but Singh was still taking his sweet time coming home.
"I remember just being like, 'Oh man, I can't believe you're taking forever to get here,'" she says.
"I don't normally act like this, so he was just kind of like, 'Is everything okay? I'll be there soon.'"
When Singh did arrive, Sidhu had three pregnant tests wrapped up as presents for him to open but earlier in the day, she had told him in passing she had gotten her period, prepping the stage for her big reveal.
"I remember when he got to the house, and I was like 'Oh you know like I missed you so much I got you some presents," and he was just like, 'Oh, okay,' and he didn't really like think much of it either."
"I had wrapped up the three tests, so the two that I had already done and the third one that we're going to do together."
"I remember he opened the first one, and he was just like, 'Okay, like, is this a joke? I know you have your period," and he couldn't tell. If you don't know how to read a test is kind of confusing it's literally two lines, and he just looked at it, and he was like, 'Oh, okay.'"
"I'm like, you know what, open the second one. And the second one I had purposely got the one that actually like literally says the word pregnant on it. So he read the second one and he just like looks at me, he's like, 'Really?' and it was just like, he was so shocked."
Sidhu says Singh was overwhelmed with excitement and emotion, but she urged him to open the last present.
"I was like, open the third one, and the third one was obviously not done yet, and I was just like, you know, 'You did say that you wanted to do one together, so we'll go do it together,' And, yeah, and that's how I told him, it was actually pretty cute."
When is the baby due?
Sidhu says the baby is due in late December, around the 29th, and although she had initially wanted to find out the sex, she and Singh are waiting until the birth and leaving it as a surprise.
She says sex doesn't matter although she's maybe "two per cent biased to have a girl."