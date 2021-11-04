Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

The NDP Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Archaic' & 'Gender-Based' Dress Code In The House Of Commons

Men have to wear a suit and tie to be allowed to speak!

The NDP Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Archaic' & 'Gender-Based' Dress Code In The House Of Commons
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Canada's NDP is trying to get rid of what's being called an "archaic" and "gender-based" dress code in the House of Commons.

According to The Canadian Press, NDP MP Randall Garrison said that his party will ask for the proper attire rules to be updated when Parliament returns on November 22 so they're more inclusive and accommodating to transgender, non-binary and two-spirit MPs.

Garrison noted that a simple statement about what is appropriate in the House of Commons would be good enough without specifically mentioning gender-based outfits.

"The provisions are archaic," he said. "The gender-based dress code needs to be eliminated."

According to the House Of Commons Procedure and Practice guide, all MPs are required to dress in "contemporary business attire" in order to be recognized to speak in the debate, on points of order or during Question Period.

Men have to wear a jacket, shirt and tie as their standard attire but there are no specifics on what women have to wear. Turtlenecks and ascots have actually been deemed "inappropriate" for men to wear.

There are some exceptions to the rules, which allow for kilts to be worn on certain occasions, for military uniforms to be worn by MPs who are in the armed forces and for different tops to be worn for medical reasons, like having an arm cast.

When MPs return to the House of Commons on November 22, Justin Trudeau said his government will be "busy getting into the business of delivering on an ambitious agenda."

From Your Site Articles

Hooters' New Uniform Shorts Are 'Like Underwear' & Staff Threatened To Quit Over Them

"Love my job but don't love wearing undies to work," one waitress said.

@theflathootersgirl | TikTok, @eastenciera | TikTok

Low-cut uniform tops have always been a thing at Hooters, but staff say the restaurant went too far with its new bottoms.

You know, the things that used to be called shorts?

Keep Reading Show less

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Reveals How Her Pregnancy Has Been Going & If She Wants More Kids

Sidhu says she wants to normalize conversations around the first trimester and miscarriages.

@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu announced her pregnancy on August 12 with her husband NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and she told Narcity about her pregnancy so far and what she thinks about having more children in the future.

Sidhu, a 31-year-old entrepreneur and fashion designer, spoke about the challenges of her first trimester of pregnancy, from nausea to keeping it a secret and normalizing conversations around miscarriage.

Keep Reading Show less

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Reveals How She & Jagmeet Singh Deal With All The Trolls & Hate

"He is way better at handling it than I am."

@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram , @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu and Jagmeet Singh are prominently in the public eye and for better or worse, being public figures sometimes comes with online and real-life hate.

Sidhu is a fashion designer with an Instagram following of 139K and her husband is the NDP leader, known prominently on TikTok for his political videos with over 800K followers on the platform.

Keep Reading Show less

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Shares How She Found Out She Was Pregnant & Surprised Jagmeet Singh

It's going to be a winter baby!

@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, fashion designer and entrepreneur, and her husband NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are expecting their first child and Sidhu told Narcity all about the journey so far.

Sidhu shares the pair found out about the pregnancy in April 2021, and that the news was a very welcome surprise.

Keep Reading Show less