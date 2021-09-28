Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian federal election 2021

Justin Trudeau Says His New Government Will Tackle 5 'First Priorities' When It Returns

Establishing an international proof of vaccine is near the top of the list!

Justin Trudeau Says His New Government Will Tackle 5 'First Priorities' When It Returns
justintrudeau | Twitter

After a victorious election cycle with left Justin Trudeau with another minority government, the re-elected PM is outlining his top priorities for the next term.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, September 28, Trudeau said Canada's government would get back to work before the end of fall, and he said he'll be focussing on five key issues in particular when it does.

Most of the priorities revolve around vaccinations. The first few, Trudeau said, is ensuring all federal workers get vaccinated and that anyone above 12 years old on a plane or train in Canada is vaccinated, following up on two promises made back in August.

In addition, the PM said he'll be working to create an international proof of vaccination to make it easier for fully vaccinated Canadians to travel without running into problems abroad.

And finally, Trudeau said he would foot the bill for different provinces to make their own vaccine passports and also ensure anyone who intimidates or harasses a frontline worker faces "criminal sanctions" — again following up on an election promise in which he criticized "mobs" protesting outside hospitals around the country.

"We are busy getting into the business of delivering on an ambitious agenda that Canadians laid out," Trudeau explained, and with more promises to follow up on affordable housing, creating jobs, and $10-a-day childcare, busy is definitely the right word to use!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Sexy Trudeau Shirts Are Being Sold In Ontario RN & The Designer Has Plans For Jagmeet, Too

The designer says it all started with her sister looking for a t-shirt with Trudeau on it five years ago.

@tiffanyykwan | Instagram, @tiffanyykwan | Instagram

Justin Trudeau won the 2021 federal election and a spotlight feature in Tiffany Kwan's t-shirts this month.

Kwan started selling "Trudaddy" t-shirts last year from November 2020 until December 2020, but after the election results rolled in last week, she decided to bring her venture back and sell off some of her leftover stock.

Keep Reading Show less

Annamie Paul Just Resigned As Green Party Leader & She Has A Message For Any Haters

"There are many more people like me."

@annamiepaul | Instagram, @annamiepaul | Instagram

It's official. Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

She made the announcement during a press conference in Toronto on September 27.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Hilariously Awkward Justin Trudeau Moments You May Have Missed Over The Past 5 Years

He was almost kissed by Melania Trump once! 😅

BorisJohnson | Twitter, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

Yikes, Justin! Justin Trudeau has been Canada's prime minister for almost six years, but his time at Rideau Cottage hasn't been without its fair share of hilariously awkward moments.

From using the term "speaking moistly" and instantly regretting it, to accidentally roasting a reporter and even almost kissing Melania Trump, Canada's PM has left us cringing a little on more than one occasion.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Welcomed The Two Michaels Back To Canada With Hugs At The Calgary Airport

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor had been detained in China for almost three years.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter

The two Michaels who were detained in China for over 1,000 days have returned to Canada and they were personally greeted by Justin Trudeau.

According to CBC News, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor landed at the airport in Calgary just before 8 a.m. ET on September 25 onboard a Royal Canadian Air Force plane. Live video from CTV News showed Trudeau waiting on the tarmac in the darkness of the morning as the two Michaels got out of the aircraft.

Keep Reading Show less