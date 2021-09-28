Justin Trudeau Says His New Government Will Tackle 5 'First Priorities' When It Returns
Establishing an international proof of vaccine is near the top of the list!
After a victorious election cycle with left Justin Trudeau with another minority government, the re-elected PM is outlining his top priorities for the next term.
Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, September 28, Trudeau said Canada's government would get back to work before the end of fall, and he said he'll be focussing on five key issues in particular when it does.
Most of the priorities revolve around vaccinations. The first few, Trudeau said, is ensuring all federal workers get vaccinated and that anyone above 12 years old on a plane or train in Canada is vaccinated, following up on two promises made back in August.
In addition, the PM said he'll be working to create an international proof of vaccination to make it easier for fully vaccinated Canadians to travel without running into problems abroad.
And finally, Trudeau said he would foot the bill for different provinces to make their own vaccine passports and also ensure anyone who intimidates or harasses a frontline worker faces "criminal sanctions" — again following up on an election promise in which he criticized "mobs" protesting outside hospitals around the country.
"We are busy getting into the business of delivering on an ambitious agenda that Canadians laid out," Trudeau explained, and with more promises to follow up on affordable housing, creating jobs, and $10-a-day childcare, busy is definitely the right word to use!
