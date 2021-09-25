Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Justin Trudeau Welcomed The Two Michaels Back To Canada With Hugs At The Calgary Airport

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor had been detained in China for almost three years.

Justin Trudeau Welcomed The Two Michaels Back To Canada With Hugs At The Calgary Airport
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The two Michaels who were detained in China for over 1,000 days have returned to Canada and they were personally greeted by Justin Trudeau.

According to CBC News, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor landed at the airport in Calgary just before 8 a.m. ET on September 25 onboard a Royal Canadian Air Force plane. Live video from CTV News showed Trudeau waiting on the tarmac in the darkness of the morning as the two Michaels got out of the aircraft.

The prime minister spoke with the Canadians and other officials for a while before sharing hugs with both Kovrig and Spavor.

Trudeau announced on September 24 that the two men had boarded a plane in China at 7:30 p.m. ET and were on the way home to Canada. "These two men have gone through an unbelievably difficult ordeal," he said.

It is widely believed that they were arbitrarily detained in China in 2018 as retaliation for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou being arrested in Canada on behalf of authorities in the U.S.

Trudeau's announcement on the two Michaels' release came just hours after Meng reached an agreement with U.S. authorities and an extradition case against her was dropped, according to CBC News.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Stay Informed
Get Calgary's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Canada's Premiers Have Demands For Justin Trudeau Now That He's Prime Minister Again

They want a meeting with Trudeau before the end of the year!

@jkenney | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Just days after the election results rolled in, Canada's premiers got together and made demands of Justin Trudeau now that he's the re-elected prime minister.

The premiers, including Doug Ford and Jason Kenney, met by teleconference on September 23, where they congratulated Trudeau on his re-election and called on him to engage in a constructive dialogue with them soon about health care.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau's First Calls After Winning The Election Were To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

They talked about the Canada-U.S. land border, women in the workforce and meeting in person.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @vp | Instagram

After a minority Liberal government was declared on September 20, Justin Trudeau made two phone calls as Canada's newly re-elected prime minister and both were to U.S. politicians.

Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on September 21 and the American leader offered his congratulations on the re-election. They chatted about the response to COVID-19, collaboration on the fight against climate change, and managing the Canada-U.S. land border.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Tried To Say ‘LGBTQ2+’ & It's Actually Almost Painful To Watch (VIDEO)

Yikes, Justin!

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

Not even 48 hours after being re-elected as Canada's prime minister, a video of Justin Trudeau attempting (and failing) to say the acronym LGBTQ2+ has gone viral.

The clip shows the PM speaking on the campaign trail in Mississauga, ahead of the federal election on September 20, responding to a question about the rise in hate over the past few years.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)

Krista Ford Haynes is spreading controversial messages once again.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The 2021 Federal Election took place on September 20 with Justin Trudeau winning a Liberal minority government, and the following morning Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes had some things to say on her Instagram.

"Good morning, everyone. Happy Tuesday. As we could have all expected, the Liberal government won last night with a minority government," said Haynes in a video posted to Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less