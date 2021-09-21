Trending Tags

These World Leaders Are Giving Props To Justin Trudeau After His Federal Election Win

"The UK and Canada are great friends..." 🇬🇧🇨🇦

These World Leaders Are Giving Props To Justin Trudeau After His Federal Election Win
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has been re-elected as Canada's prime minister, and leaders from around the world are sending their congratulations.

According to a briefing from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Trudeau on a phone call.

"The President expressed to Prime Minister Trudeau his desire to continue working closely and deepening collaboration with Canada – one of our nation's top partners," said the readout from the call.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted out his good wishes for the Canadian PM.

"The UK and Canada are great friends and partners and I look forward to us working closely together in the years ahead," he said in the tweet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also sent out his support for Trudeau.

Prior to the election, former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted out his support for this friend saying "Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together."

Former first lady Hillary Clinton also lent her voice in support of Trudeau in the days leading up to September 20. "I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," she wrote on Twitter.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

