3 Ontario Candidates Dropped Out Of Ottawa Valley Debate & 1 Says It's Over Conspiracies
The candidate said it's "completely unacceptable."
Three Ontario candidates dropped out of a debate in the Ottawa Valley on Wednesday after NDP candidate Kurt Stoll said organizers promoted conspiracy theories and attacks on marginalized communities.
On Saturday, May 21, Stoll said in a Facebook post that he was declining his invitation to the Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke district debate because the organizers, Action4Canada and the Ontario Landowners Association, hold views opposite of his party.
"The attacks on the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, blatant Islamophobia, and history of conspiracy theories with these two groups are not only in contrast to my values and the values of the NDP party, but they are completely unacceptable,” Stoll wrote.
In his statement, Stoll urged other potential leaders to also decline their invitations.
Three out of seven candidates bowed out of the debate that was scheduled for May 25 at the Cobden Arena. Following Stoll was Green candidate Anna Dolan and Liberal candidate Oliver Jacob.
Kurt Stoll's statement.Kurt Stoll NDP | Facebook
Organizers told Narcity that PC candidate and MPP John Yakabuski didn't respond to invitations that were sent during the third week of May.
Ontario Party candidate Kade MacWilliams, New Blue Party candidate Thomas O’Connor, and Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party candidate Murray Reid attended the event.
The president of the Ontario Landowners Association denies the allegations
Donna Burns, president of the Ontario Landowners Association, told Narcity that the Liberal and Green Party candidates notified her organization the day before the event. She said that about 160 attended the Cobden debate.
"I said, 'well, if you change your minds or want to reconsider, we will still have a seat for you,' because our goal was to have them there and talk to them," said Burns.
When asked about the allegations about marginalized groups and conspiracy theories, Burns denied the accusations.
"They did themselves a great disservice to their parties, as well as to the people that they are to represent, because time is short."
On May 19, six out of seven candidates attended a virtual debate hosted by the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce. Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party candidate Murray Reid did not attend that debate.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.