ontario reopening

Ontario NDP Is Calling On Doug Ford To Include The LCBO To The Vaccine Certificate List

They are also calling for more testing and sick days.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario NDP Is Calling On Doug Ford To Include The LCBO To The Vaccine Certificate List
AndreaHorwath | Twitter

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for the Ontario government to change its vaccine certificate program to keep cases of COVID-19 from rising and lockout anti-vaxxers.

Horwarth outlined additional steps she believes the province needs to take during a press conference on Thursday.

"We want things to be open. We want to get back to our lives. But, I think we are also in the same place when we identify the fact that we don't want the same cycle to repeat itself again," she said.

Horwath suggested the government change its vaccine certificate program to include places frequented by those "who refused to be vaccinated."

"So places like LCBO, places like pot shops, like cannabis retail stores, those places should require certificates as well, and I know that Doug Ford doesn't want to do it because he doesn't want to tick off the anti-vaxxers."

During her statements, the leader also stressed the importance of restoring COVID-19 testing and providing residents with ten paid sick days to prevent people from working while ill, without the fear of not being able to pay their bills.

"We need testing to be restored," she said. "We need to make sure that people can test once they have symptoms or once they feel they've been exposed, people need information to be able to do the right thing to protect themselves and others."

"These are some other measures that we could be putting in place to just to bump up the safety levels, bump up the ability for us to stay open, once the government meets the milestone they were talking about," she concludes.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

