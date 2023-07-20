The Alberta Government Is Auctioning Off A Donair Costume & The Bids Are Getting Wild
There's still around a month left in the auction!💰
Oh, boy! Just when you thought you'd seen it all, the Alberta government does something campier then a drag show. The province is currently auctioning off a colossal-sized donair costume, and the hype is way too real.
Yup, you read that right. Alberta is getting its side hustle by selling a giant faux meaty delight and it's getting some truly next-level buzz.
Sporting a variety of latex, vulcanized rubbers, and synthetics, the contraption is about as authentic as a donair costume gets. It even comes with a silver-coloured body suit to mimic that classic tinfoil shine we all know and crave.
The bidding website.Service Alberta
As if that wasn't wild enough, someone with the pseudonym "King Of Donair" recently raised the stakes of the auction by bidding a whopping $6,019.73 on the item. They were quickly outbid though, before being topped again by someone with the account name "Primetime Donair" who is prepared to fork out an eye-watering $6,500. Yep, really.
This means anyone who wants to enter the bidding war now has to shell out at least $6,505.00 to be in with a shot of taking home the suit.
The costume has a height of 56", a width of 27", and a depth of 16", so it's a full-time commitment. It's also got adjustable shoulder straps inside, so you can prance around comfortably while you confuse your neighbours and sweat profusely.
Unsurprisingly, the auction itself has turned into something of a spectacle. In fact, it's expected to run longer than usual due to the rarity of the item. As of July 20, there are 25 days until we find out who will take the coveted title of Donair Royalty.
However, if you are planning to get in on the action, be warned - the overall operational condition is listed as "unknown," so it's a bit of a "meat and greet" situation. It does add that although the visual condition is excellent, the item is dusty.
Another thing worth noting is that the shipping address suggests that the costume was made by Alterian Inc. However, the government can't confirm this. So, its origins are about a bit of a mystery.
There are also plenty of proxy bids on the unique piece of attire. For those unfamiliar, proxy bidding is a feature that allows online auctioneers to enter their maximum bid and let the system do their bidding for them, until they hit their predetermined limit.
Anyone looking to make bid can do as long as they have their driver's license or government-issued picture ID at the ready. Just don't expect your spouse to be happy about it.