This $5M Home Is Up For Auction In Canada & It Would Make The Cast Of Yellowstone Jealous
When rustic meets millions. 🤠
Gather 'round, friends, for a tale of luxury living that is sure to give you FOMO. We're talking about the kind of home for sale in Canada that most of us can only dream of affording.
Hidden in the wild terrain of British Columbia is a property so expensively rustic that it would make even the Dutton family go, "Whoa, Nelly!"
Introducing, "Yellowstone North of 49," a whopping 73,000-acre ranch that is about to go up for online auction. Stunning isn't it? Too bad the bidding starts at a paltry $5.9 million.
The ranch boasts an egregious 5,100 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and hold your horses, an indoor riding arena because nothing says "I'm Yellowstone rich baby" like hopping on a buck inside.
Thanks to the magic of the internet, willing recipients of old money can bid on this luxury playground from the comfort of their current home, via CLHbid.
Unsurprisingly, this GOAT of a property doesn't end at the main house. It also has a 2,100-square-foot log garage with an upstairs suite and a separate 2,500-square-foot ranch manager's home, just for fun. With grazing land, several water wells, and over a million dollars in irrigation upgrades, whoever buys it is basically buying their own world.
For those interested in seeing how much thing goes for, it's worth noting that the bidding will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, on CLHbid. Whoever enters will have just two hours to stake their claim. But, if you want to experience "Yellowstone North of 49" before the big day, we highly recommended checking out its virtual tour, which looks like it was shot by Christopher Nolan.
CLHbid.com - Yellowstone North of 49www.youtube.com
So, folks, as we round off this wild ride, let's imagine life in proximity to this opulent abode. You'd be a stone's throw from some of the world's finest and most Insta-worthy wineries in the Okanagan Valley and the slopes at Big White and Baldy Mountain ski resorts. Just in case you get bored of your horse kingdom.