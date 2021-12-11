The Government Is Auctioning Off Cheap Stuff In Ontario & You Can Get A Car For Under $3K RN
If you love a good bargain and watch a little too much Storage Wars, you may be interested in the heaps of stuff the Government of Canada is auctioning off.
GCSurplus is basically the federal government's unofficial thrift store where surplus goods are auctioned off to the highest bidder online, and that includes forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as cars and name-brand items.
Of course, what they're offering isn't always the cream of the crop, and you may find a lot of office goods and spare tires in between any high-value items.
However, if you roll up your sleeves, stretch out your fingers and scroll for a while, you can find some pretty cool items for sale.
Here's a look of some of the hidden gems up for auction in Ontario.
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid
Current bid: $2,215
Details: This 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid runs and drives and comes with power windows, cruise control, keyless entry, power door locks, deep-tinted glass windows and a whole bunch of other features. However, it currently requires a boost to start and the battery needs to be replaced. The brakes may also require some servicing or repair. The vehicle was previously owned and operated by the Government of Canada.
This vehicle is sold used without mechanical inspection and may require other unknown repairs.
Auction ends: December 14 at 1:20 a.m. EST
Women's Zara jacket
Current bid: $0
Details: Move over Facebook Market Place, fashionistas can now get some cool apparel from the government. This Zara Basic Outerwear jacket comes in a women's size medium in black with the original tags still attached.
Auction ends: December 16 at 2 p.m. EST
2009 Nissan Versa SL Hatchback
Cuurent bid: $1,500.00
Details: This blue beauty may be old, but it's also starting out with a pretty cheap bid. The car runs, drives and features air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, wipers, airbags, child safety locks, tilt steering and more.
One issue to consider before placing a bid is that the tread is low on the tires, and they may need to be replaced. The brakes will also require some TLC and the hood latch is rusty.
On the outside of the car, there are signs of wear and tear with rust, paint chips, dents, scratches and foggy headlights. The inside will also need a good scrub before your cruising.
The car is also sold without mechanical inspection.
Auction ends: December 14 at 1:01 p.m. EST
Lululemon jacket
Current bid: $130
Details: Another name-brand find in great condition. This blue Lululemon Cloud Crush jacket comes in a size 6 and is being sold with the tags still on. The item was forfeited and will be available for pick-up in North York.
Auction ends: December 13 at 1:11 p.m. EST
Sony PlayStation 5
Current bid: $830
Details: This PlayStation 5 console comes in its original packaging with a wireless controller, base, HDMI cable, base, AC power cord, USB cable, and has a game pre-installed. This item was forfeited and is being sold in Ottawa.
The auction ends December 16 at 3:06 p.m. EST
Men's Nike Air Jordans
Current bid: $500
Details: These men's Nike Air Jordan sneakers are a size 9.5 and come in turbo green with a black-hyper pink-orange peel. They're sold in their original packaging, although the box might have some creases. They were forfeited and are now being sold in North York.
The auction ends December 13 at 12:38 p.m. EST
