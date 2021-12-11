Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The Government Is Auctioning Off Cheap Stuff In Ontario & You Can Get A Car For Under $3K RN

They're selling everything from clothes to PlayStations!

The Government Is Auctioning Off Cheap Stuff In Ontario & You Can Get A Car For Under $3K RN
GCSurplus

If you love a good bargain and watch a little too much Storage Wars, you may be interested in the heaps of stuff the Government of Canada is auctioning off.

GCSurplus is basically the federal government's unofficial thrift store where surplus goods are auctioned off to the highest bidder online, and that includes forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as cars and name-brand items.

Of course, what they're offering isn't always the cream of the crop, and you may find a lot of office goods and spare tires in between any high-value items.

However, if you roll up your sleeves, stretch out your fingers and scroll for a while, you can find some pretty cool items for sale.

Here's a look of some of the hidden gems up for auction in Ontario.

2011 Ford Escape Hybrid

GCSurplus

Current bid: $2,215

Details: This 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid runs and drives and comes with power windows, cruise control, keyless entry, power door locks, deep-tinted glass windows and a whole bunch of other features. However, it currently requires a boost to start and the battery needs to be replaced. The brakes may also require some servicing or repair. The vehicle was previously owned and operated by the Government of Canada.

This vehicle is sold used without mechanical inspection and may require other unknown repairs.

Auction ends: December 14 at 1:20 a.m. EST

Check it out

Women's Zara jacket

GCSurplus

Current bid: $0

Details: Move over Facebook Market Place, fashionistas can now get some cool apparel from the government. This Zara Basic Outerwear jacket comes in a women's size medium in black with the original tags still attached.

Auction ends: December 16 at 2 p.m. EST

Check it out

2009 Nissan Versa SL Hatchback

GCSurplus

Cuurent bid: $1,500.00

Details: This blue beauty may be old, but it's also starting out with a pretty cheap bid. The car runs, drives and features air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, wipers, airbags, child safety locks, tilt steering and more.

One issue to consider before placing a bid is that the tread is low on the tires, and they may need to be replaced. The brakes will also require some TLC and the hood latch is rusty.

On the outside of the car, there are signs of wear and tear with rust, paint chips, dents, scratches and foggy headlights. The inside will also need a good scrub before your cruising.

The car is also sold without mechanical inspection.

Auction ends: December 14 at 1:01 p.m. EST

Check it out

Lululemon jacket

GCSurplus

Current bid: $130

Details: Another name-brand find in great condition. This blue Lululemon Cloud Crush jacket comes in a size 6 and is being sold with the tags still on. The item was forfeited and will be available for pick-up in North York.

Auction ends: December 13 at 1:11 p.m. EST

Check it out

Sony PlayStation 5

GCSurplus

Current bid: $830

Details: This PlayStation 5 console comes in its original packaging with a wireless controller, base, HDMI cable, base, AC power cord, USB cable, and has a game pre-installed. This item was forfeited and is being sold in Ottawa.

The auction ends December 16 at 3:06 p.m. EST

Check it out

Men's Nike Air Jordans

GCSurplus

Current bid: $500

Details: These men's Nike Air Jordan sneakers are a size 9.5 and come in turbo green with a black-hyper pink-orange peel. They're sold in their original packaging, although the box might have some creases. They were forfeited and are now being sold in North York.

The auction ends December 13 at 12:38 p.m. EST

Check it out

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Has New Proof Of Vaccination Rules For Kids Over 12 In Organized Sports

The new rules will start on December 20!

Vitalii Kliuiev | Dreamstime

In response to the Omicron variant's presence in Ontario, the provincial government will soon require children 12 to 17 years old to show proof of vaccination in order to participate in organized sports in recreational facilities.

In a press release on December 10, the Ontario government announced that the new requirement will come into effect on December 20 across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Wild Boars Were Captured In Pickering But Officials Still Don’t Know Where They Came From

They were trapped and “humanely euthanized."

Mary Delaney | Facebook

The 14 wild boars that were seen tearing it up in Pickering, Ontario last month have been captured and "humanely euthanized."

While the wild pigs may be cute to look at from afar, the invasive species can have "significant impacts on the natural environment and agricultural industry," according to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF).

Keep Reading Show less

The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items In Canada & Here's What You Can Get

There's everything from cars and tires to designer clothing and watches! 💰

GCSurplus

Step aside, eBay! The Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of items that have been either seized or forfeited and you can bid on all sorts of random stuff.

The GCSurplus is a platform where government entities sell assets it no longer uses, including furniture, cars, boats and more, as well as forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as jewelry, collectors’ items and designer products.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Just Sold In Ontario & You Could Be An Actual Millionaire RN

Check your tickets!

Lance McMillan | Narcity, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

You might be a millionaire if you bought a lottery ticket in Ontario recently.

Two winning tickets sold in Ontario from recent draws and are unclaimed so far, according to OLG. This means two people (unless a group went in on ticket, of course) are walking around with no idea that they could cash in on some serious coin.

Keep Reading Show less