These Photos Show What Vancouver Transit Could Look Like In 2050 & It's Mind-Blowing
There's basically no cars. 🚗
Vancouver transportation is set to look super different by 2050, and TransLink just released illustrations of it.
The pictures will send you into the future, where there are basically no cars on the streets of Vancouver, B.C. — and therefore no traffic!
TransLink actually asked people who live in Metro Vancouver what they wanted out of the local transportation, and then created this plan for what it will look like by 2050.
According to a press release from TransLink, the audience answered — and loudly. Apparently, it was "the largest public engagements in TransLink’s history," it said.
The biggest take-aways from residents? Climate change and affordability.
To meet the needs of the people, TransLink said that they are going to be "quadrupling the size of the rapid transit network, from 100 to 400 kilometres," and "building out an 850-kilometre traffic-protected major bikeway network."
They will also be "dedicating more streets to walking, biking, rolling, and transit," and "putting frequent transit within a short walk of most homes and jobs, as well as "promoting electrified and shared bikes, scooters, and cars," the release said.
After outlining some of the strategies, TransLink made another press release with some illustrations of what Vancouver transit could look like in 2050.
The local neighbourhoods look completely transformed from where they are now, with was fewer private vehicles on the streets.
"Motor vehicles are still welcomed but as low-speed guests into this people-first space. E-bike sharing systems and open up new options for local access to opportunity," the release said.
How convenient would it be just to grab a scooter or bike and go? That is, until the rainy season hits the city.
The release added that "shared autonomous vehicles provide convenient options for people to access the convenience of a car, without the burdens of ownership."
For short trips though, the release stressed that walking and biking are going to be a primary mode of transportation.
You can check out the entire plan on their website.