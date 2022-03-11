Gas Prices In BC Are Dropping By Up To 25 Cents A Litre In 48 Hours & Here's Where
It's about time they dropped!
Gas prices across B.C. are finally set to drop ahead of the weekend after weeks of rising prices at the pumps.
According to Gas Wizard, a website that projects gas prices across Canada, the end of the week is looking much better for drivers filling up their vehicles — especially in B.C.
Gas prices on Friday, March 11 dropped by up to 15 cents a litre, taking gas station prices in Vancouver to 199.9 cents a litre.
In Victoria, prices at gas stations are expected to be 195.9 cents a litre, while in Kamloops and Kelowna, gas prices are predicted to be 180.9 cents a litre.
There's even better news for drivers on Saturday, March 12, too.
Prices are due to drop by another four cents in Vancouver to 195.9 cents a litre, while in Kamloops and Kelowna gas prices are predicted to drop by 10 cents to 170.9 cents a litre.
For Kamloops and Kelowna, that would be a 25-cent drop in gas prices compared to two days ago.
The surge in prices at the gas station is due to a “supply crunch” and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, who runs the website Gas Wizard.
One driver in B.C. became so angry about rising gas prices that he filed a class action lawsuit against five gas companies in B.C. and said he was representing drivers who bought gas since 2015.
However, earlier this month, a judge sided with the gas companies saying the man had no evidence to support his "allegations of conspiracy."
Rising gas prices have definitely been front and centre of peoples' minds, and some content creators on TikTok have been posting hilarious videos to their accounts to express how they really feel about the skyrocketing prices.