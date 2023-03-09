You Can Earn Over $40 Per Hour Working For BC Ferries & The Ocean Views Aren't Bad Either
Calling all seafarers. ⚓
BC Ferries is hiring across the Lower Mainland and beyond for so many jobs — and the starting salaries are perhaps just as appealing as the stunning ocean vistas.
Here's your chance to swap those midday water-cooler breaks for lunches spent breathing in the seaside air.
These are just five of the BC Ferries jobs that you can apply to right now.
Dock Repairer
Salary: $43.51 per hour
Where: Tsawwassen
Who Should Apply: If you have a minimum of 3 years experience as a Dock Repairer and have the relevant certifications (like a BC or Interprovincial Trade Qualification in Pile Driving), this job could be a great opportunity for you to work in a marine environment. If you already have experience working on boats, that's a plus!
Industrial Mechanic
Salary: $43.51 per hour
Where: Horseshoe Bay
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a BC or Inter-Provincial Red Seal Endorsement Millwright Certification and a few years of industrial experience. Perhaps the best part of this role is its schedule: Monday to Thursday. Hello, four-day workweek.
Customer Service Attendant
Salary: $25.86 per hour
Where: Tsawwassen
Who Should Apply: This casual position is all about food prep, so a Food Safe Level 1 or HAACP Certificate. Since you'll be working on the water, a valid Seafarer’s Medical Certificate and Occupational First Aid Level 3 are also required. Basically, this is a good job for a people person who loves cooking as much as they love working on the open water.
Deckhand
Salary: $28.62 per hour
Where: Texada Island
Who Should Apply: Described as a "critical role in vessel operation and safety," this position involves directing passenger traffic on and off the ferries. You'll need to have the ability to climb ladders, handle ships’ lines and move heavy objects.
First Engineer
Salary: $48.32 per hour
Who Should Apply: Applicants should bring a Second Class Transport Canada Motor Certificate, plus a lot of leadership experience. If you're an engineer and you're up for the challenge, there's no rush to apply for this role — the application is open for a whole year.